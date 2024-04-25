Phir Itihaas Dohraya Jaayega or...: BJP, Samajwadi Party Lock Horns in Kannauj Battle

Advertisement

New Delhi: "Phir itihaas dohraya jaayega, ab naya bhavisya banaya jayega (history will be repeated, a new future will be created)", Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav exuded confidence while sharing an old picture of him filing the nomination papers along with then Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh. For the unversed, the SP chief replaced his nephew Tej Pratap Yadav, days after the latter was announced as the party's candidate from Kannauj, the perfume capital of India. When asked about the delay in the announcement of his candidature, the SP chief said, "There is an old saying: Strike the iron when it is hot. I am here at the right time."

"The people and party workers wanted me to contest from here as SP candidate. I hope I will get the blessings of the people. When I came here for the first time after Netaji (his father and SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav) asked me to contest from here (Kannauj), top leaders, including Janeshwar Mishra, Amar Singh, Azam Khan, Netaji were there."

Advertisement

On being asked about some BJP leaders' reported comments that the polls were a cricket match between India and Pakistan, Akhilesh said, "They will not be able to throw a ball nor be able to use the bat." "We will hit six on all the six balls," he said, urging people to "clean bowled" the BJP.

BJP Will Lose Deposit in Kannauj, SP Makes Big Claim

Speaking to reporters, party leader Ram Gopal Yadav said the SP will win the Kannauj seat with a huge margin. "The BJP candidate might lose his deposit in the seat," he said.

Akhilesh said the election will end the ‘negative politics’ of the BJP, and in a reference to the city's famous perfumes, said the fragrance of Kannauj will spread again. "I will work for the development of the city... Brotherhood and love will now spread from here," he said.

Advertisement

Elections in Kannauj will be held in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 13.

Why Kannauj Holds Significance For Samajwadi Party?

Kannauj, once a stronghold of SP is presently represented by BJP's Subrat Pathak, who had defeated SP candidate Dimple Yadav in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Akhilesh had won the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat first in 2000 and later represented it in 2004 and 2009.



Political analysts suggest that Akhilesh's decision to contest the election serves two key purposes. Firstly, it aims to dismiss speculation and silence questions surrounding his absence from the electoral battleground. Secondly, the Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency holds significant historical importance as a traditional stronghold of the Samajwadi Party.

Since 1967, when Ram Manohar Lohia won as a Samyukta Socialist Party candidate, followed by Janata Party victories, the seat has been closely associated with SP. Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh's father and former UP CM, strategically solidified SP's grip on the constituency during his leadership tenure starting in 1998.

Advertisement

However, in a significant turn of events in 2019, BJP's Subrata Pathak emerged victorious, defeating Dimple, thereby leading to a shift in Kannauj's political colour to saffron.

Akhilesh Yadav's recent move marks a significant effort by the Samajwadi Party to reclaim its strongholds, particularly in areas where the BJP has made substantial gains over the past decade. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP secured victories in Firozabad, Badaun, and Kannauj constituencies, while the late Mulayam Singh Yadav managed to retain Manipuri. Dimple Yadav later secured victory in the Mainpuri by-poll as well.

Advertisement

In 2014, despite the wave in favour of Narendra Modi, the Samajwadi Party emerged victorious in all these constituencies. Therefore, the setback in 2019 hit the SP hard, prompting a strategic reassessment. This loss underscores the significance of Akhilesh Yadav's decision to contest from Kannauj, despite earlier indicating a preference to focus on state assembly matters to challenge the Yogi Adityanath government ahead of the crucial state elections in 2027.