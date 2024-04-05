Advertisement

New Delhi: In a scathing critique, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tore into the Congress manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi lambasted the seriousness of the manifesto, highlighting the use of photos purportedly from New York and Thailand. Trivedi questioned the competency within the Congress party, emphasizing that if even the social media chairperson was unaware of who handled their account, the party should at least be aware of those crafting their manifesto. "Recently the social media chairperson said she was not aware who was handling her social media account. At least the party should know who was making their manifesto at least," BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi said.

"There is a picture on water management in Congress manifesto. This picture is of the Buffalo River in New York state. Till now they have not been able to find out who was tweeting from their Social Media chairperson's Twitter, but who sent them this picture? Under the Environment section, a picture from Rahul Gandhi's favoured destination, Thailand has been put. Who is putting all this in their manifesto?,” he added.

Sudhanshu Trivedi debunks Congress president Kharge’s claim

Pointing to a photo used in the Environment section, Trivedi asserted that it hailed from Thailand, suggesting a connection to Rahul Gandhi's purported favorite destination.

He debunked Congress president Kharge's claim that India didn't manufacture even a needle before their rule, citing historical achievements like CV Raman's Nobel Prize in 1930 and the establishment of the Indian Institute of Science in 1909.

Congress releases manifesto, BJP terms it hollow

The Congress manifesto, released on Friday, promised various initiatives such as the right to apprenticeship, a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), and a constitutional amendment to raise the reservation cap for SCs, STs, and OBCs. However, the BJP dismissed these promises as hollow, dubbing the manifesto "Nyay Patra" and accusing the Congress of perpetuating injustice.

Congress resorting to borrowing foreign images now: BJP

The BJP leader further expressed concern over the use of foreign photos in the manifesto, accusing the Congress of previously defaming India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on foreign soil and now resorting to borrowing foreign images for their manifesto.

Furthermore, Trivedi criticized the Congress for failing to fulfill their promises during their tenure both at the Centre and in the states.

Assam CM questions foreign agency’s involvement

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma joined the chorus of criticism, questioning whether a foreign agency was involved in drafting the manifesto.

Sarma highlighted various shortcomings, including the lack of a plan to harness the benefits of Industry 4.0 and passing off pictures from Thailand and America as Indian.

"Cong manifesto promises to remove an elected State Govt, restore triple talaq, makes a U turn on OPS, has no delivery date on any of its promises, lacks a plan to harness benefits of Industry 4.0 and worst of all passes pictures from Thailand & America as that of India," Himanta posted on X.