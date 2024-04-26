Advertisement

Ramnagar: A pink booth model has been set up at Ramnagar district of Bangalore Rural constituency in Karnataka to woo the women electorates to vote in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, which is underway across 12 states and a Union Territory on Friday. The polling booth has been decorated with balloons, banners and chairs with pink colour etc.

Out of the 28 seats, polling is underway in 14 seats in Karnataka. The state will again go to polls in the third phase of elections on May 7.

Karnataka, which sends 28 members to the 543-member Parliament, is witnessing polling on 14 seats namely- Udupi Chikamagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikballapur, Kolar.

The 2019 Lok Sabha elections saw the BJP securing 25 seats out of 28 seats in Karnataka. This time, the saffron party is contesting in 25 seats, with its state ally JDS vying for the remaining 3 seats.

The three constituencies contested by JDS are part of the second phase - Hassan, Mandya, and Kolar. In the second phase, Bangalore South and Mysuru stand as key seats going to the polls today. From Bengaluru Rural, sitting MP Congress' DK Suresh is fielding against BJP's Cholenahalli Nanjappa Manjunath, son-in-law of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda. Voting began at 7 am on Friday and will conclude at 6 pm.

The 2024 general election is being held in seven phases till June 1 and votes will be counted on June 4. The first phase of voting for the seven-phased Lok Sabha election, the world's largest electoral exercise, was held on April 19 in 102 constituencies across 21 states and UTs. According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout registered was over 62 per cent.

