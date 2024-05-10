Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, spoke about various topics affecting the nation and globally. The PM spoke about three topics primarily - Politics, Vision for Bharat, and Global Challenges. This is the first and only long interview of PM Modi amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024, only on Republic TV.

In an extremely candid interview with Arnab, PM Modi talked about his journey from his first term as Prime Minister of India in 2014, and then 2019. The PM reflected on his performance and the expectations people have from him in 2024, if elected for the third term in office.

"In 2024, it seems my success story has become a challenge for me…," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Republic Media Network has recorded this morning a long interview with the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in which he has very sharply addressed the hardest political issues of this 2024 campaign," announced Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami today.

"If you watch this interview, you will realise that 400 Paar is a completely achievable target and that the PM believes in it. But, most importantly, in this interview, you will get the clearest picture of the issues on which he's seeking this mandate," Arnab added.

100 Minutes 100 Headlines



