'World Invitations Piling Up, Leaders Are Aware Who's Winning Elections': PM Modi Tells Republic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi exuded his confidence ahead of Lok Sabha elections saying that he's been getting invitations from June last year of him winning the polls this year. Speaking in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the PM said, "World leaders who are extending me invites as they are convinced I’m winning the elections."

This comes as the Bharatiya Janata Party and NDA are aiming to go over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

When asked will you change the Constitution if you got over 400 seats, Prime Minister Modi replied, "From 2014 to 2019, the seats that I have with BJP, NDA and NDA Plus, is almost 400, an effective majority. NDA is 360, and parties from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and minorities are helping us. Every election they do. If we are already at 400, shouldn't I not motivate my party members to go beyond that?"

He added, “Not me, Congress wants to change the Constitution by introducing religious reservations.”

During the candid interview with Republic, PM talked about a variety of topics including corruption, reservation, politics around Ram Mandir, global conflicts and India's emerging strong in the world economy.

"I need blessings to cross new heights. The ‘sky is the limit’ but I have come for much more."

Launching a scathing attack on Congress onseveral topics, the PM claimed that Congress is trying to divide India on the basis of religion, caste and skin colour.

"Congress is hellbent on dividing India based on Caste and race. The party is committed to dividing India into as many pieces as possible. According to them (Congress), I am Arab. These things hurt deeply. I come from a society where I have tolerated such insults. I know how painful it will be for people to hear such comments.”

"Sam Pitroda's recent racist slurs are a follow-up of Rahul Gandhi. What Shehzada couldn't properly articulate, Sam did it for him," PM Modi added when asked to comment on Sam Pitroda's recent racist slurs.