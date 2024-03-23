×

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 22:51 IST

PM Modi Chairs BJP CEC Meet to Finalise Candidates for LS Polls 2024

The BJP's Central Election Committee met here on Saturday to finalise the party's candidates in several states for the Lok Sabha polls.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM Modi Chairs BJP Chief Election Commission Meet With Other BJP Leaders to Finalise Candidates for LS Polls 2024
PM Modi Chairs BJP Chief Election Commission Meet With Other BJP Leaders to Finalise Candidates for LS Polls 2024 | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The BJP's Central Election Committee met here on Saturday to finalise the party's candidates in several states for the Lok Sabha polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president J P Nadda were joined by other CEC members as they went over the list of probables to take a final call.

The states for which candidates were tipped to be discussed include Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The CEC has met twice earlier and has named candidates for 291 Lok Sabha seats so far, including in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Kerala and Telangana among others.

The BJP is yet to announces candidates for many seats in some of these states.

At least three of the declared candidates, including Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh, have withdrawn from the fray after their names drew some controversy or other.

The names of the leading figures of the party, including Modi, Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, have already been announced for the polls and all of them are contesting from their current constituencies.

The seven-phase polls are set to be held between April 19 and June 1 to elect MPs for 543 Lok Sabha seats, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4.

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 22:36 IST

