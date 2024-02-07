Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned his Lok Sabha address into a compelling campaign for the upcoming 2024 General Elections, exuding confidence in the NDA's landslide victory. Responding to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, PM Modi made big predictions, foreseeing the NDA surpassing 400 seats, with the BJP securing a solid 370 seats.

Expressing assurance about the imminent third term, PM remarked, "The third term of our government is not very far now. Only 100-125 days remain to go...I don't go into numbers but I can see the mood of the country. It will make the NDA cross 400 and BJP will get 370 seats...The third term will be about taking very big decisions," confidently stated the Prime Minister. Referring to the ongoing rift in the INDI alliance, the PM mocked the Opposition parties, saying,"Alliance ka hi alignment bigad gaya."

Advertisement

Launching a scathing attack on Congress, he also mentioned former PMs Nehru and Indira Gandhi. Congress' mindset is that it has never trusted the capability of the country. It considered itself rulers and the public as someone lesser, someone smaller..." He reads out a statement of the then PM Jawaharlal Nehru, "...It means that Nehru ji thought that Indians are lazy and less intelligent."

#Modi2024 | PM Modi guarantees over 370 seats for BJP, says NDA will cross 400 seats in Lok sabha polls



Tune in to watch the mega debate with Arnab and fire in your views - https://t.co/BJ0wSiwkHX#PMModi #NarendraModi #BJP #LoksabhaElection2024 pic.twitter.com/nK1qZQk4gf — Republic (@republic) February 5, 2024

He also reads out a statement from former PM later Indira Gandhi; who said "...Looking at the people in Congress today, it seems that Indira ji could not assess the people of the country correctly but assessed Congress absolutely correctly..."

Referring to his government's decision to felicitate Karpoori Thakur with Bharat Ratna, the PM also claimed that the Congress party and the UPA govt did not do justice to OBCs. “A few days ago, Karpoori Thakur ji was conferred with Bharat Ratna. In 1970, when he became Bihar CM, what not was done to destabilise his govt? Congress can't tolerate OBCs...They keep counting how many OBCs are there in govt. Can’t you (Congress) see the biggest OBC here?”