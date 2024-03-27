Advertisement

Kolkata: After having a telephonic conversation with Rekha Patra, BJP's candidate from Basirhat Lok Sabha, also a sexual harassment victim from Bengal's Sandeshkhali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dialled another BJP candidate, Rajmata Amrita Roy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is working to ensure that the money "looted" from poor people in West Bengal and attached by the Enforcement Directorate is returned to them, while speaking to Roy, a member of erstwhile royalty and BJP candidate against TMC's Mahua Moitra in Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency.

"PM Modi told 'Rajmata' Amrita Roy that he is exploring legal options to ensure that the money looted from the poor goes back to them through whatever assets and money the ED has attached from the corrupt," a BJP leader said.

Modi said on the one hand the BJP is committed to uprooting corruption in the country and on the other all the corrupt have come together to save each other, BJP leaders said. He expressed confidence that West Bengal will vote for "Parivartan" (change) in the state.

The alleged corruption of the state's ruling Trinamool Congress leaders is one of the main planks of the BJP in the state, as it has highlighted the arrest of some of them, including former minister Partha Chatterjee, and recovery of large amounts of money and other assets from them to target its rivals.

The BJP had won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019 in what was seen as a surge in its fortunes and it is looking to boost its tally this time round.

Who is Rajmata Amrita Roy?

The BJP has fielded ‘Rajmata’ (Queen Mother) Amrita Roy from the Krishnanagar seat in West Bengal to take on Trinamool Congress leader (TMC) Mahua Moitra. Roy's name was mentioned in the BJP's fifth list of 111 candidates released on Sunday.

Amrita Roy belongs to the royal family of Krishnanagar and is the ‘Rajmata of the Rajbari’ (Queen Mother of the royal palace) of the constituency.

She officialy joined the BJP on March 20 this year in the presence of the West Bengal leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari.






