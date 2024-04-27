Advocate Ujjwal Nikam is the BJP candidate from Mumbai North Central for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Image:Advocate Ujjwal Nikam Official Facebook

Advertisement

Mumbai: Advocate Ujjwal Nikam’s candidature was announced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. As public prosecutor, Nikam is known for high-profile cases such as the 1993 Bombay bombings, the 1997 Gulshan Kumar murder case, the 2006 Pramod Mahajan murder case, and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case in 2008, among others.

Ujjwal Nikam will be the BJP’s candidate from the Mumbai North Central constituency for the General Election 2024. "This is an important constituency, from where I have been asked to contest the elections," said Nikam. Upon being asked about his focus if elected, Nikam said, "Our country's Constitution, law and security will be my priority."

Advertisement

Ujjwal Nikam on replacing Poonam Mahajan for LS Polls 2024

Ujjwal Nikam was selected by the ruling party as a replacement for Poonam Mahajan, the current Member of Parliament from the constituency and the daughter of senior BJP leader Pramod Mahajan. The public prosecutor in his press conference post his nomination on Saturday said that he will be meeting Poonam Mahajan to get a rundown from her about the constituency.

Advertisement

"I used to meet Poonam (Mahajan) ji and Pankaja Munde. I will meet Poonam ji soon. In fact, I will take suggestions from Poonam ji. Will definitely meet her. Poonam ji has represented this area for 10 years. She has complete information about this place. I will definitely take her opinion," said Nikam.

On PM Modi and his work for the nation so far

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has enhanced the image of the country, on the basis of which today the name of India is taken with respect all over the world. I give full credit for this to Modi ji and his government," said Nikam.

Ujjwal Nikam was formally inducted into the BJP by the party’s Mumbai President Advocate Ashish Shelar, who posted on X today, “Best wishes to our Saccha Mumbikar lawyer Padmashri Shri Ujjwal Nikam ji who is set to represent North Central Mumbai constituency in Parliament as BJP's winning Lok Sabha candidate! Adv Ujjwal Nikam ensured Ajmal Kasab's conviction & death penalty for the 261/11 dastardly Mumbai terror attacks ! Mumbaikars faith in Modi Guarantee & our BJP/SS/NCP/RPI Govt work will ensure Shri Ujjwal Nikam ji victory ! Appeal to all political parties on behalf of Mumbaikars to set aside political differences & elect Adv Ujjwal Nikam ji unopposed to Lok Sabha !” (sic)

Advertisement

Best wishes to our Saccha Mumbikar lawyer Padmashri Shri Ujjwal Nikam ji who is set to represent North Central Mumbai constituency in Parliament as BJP's winning Lok Sabha candidate !

Adv Ujjwal Nikam ensured Ajmal Kasab's conviction & death penalty for the 261/11 dastardly… — ॲड. आशिष शेलार ( MODI KA PARIVAR ) (@ShelarAshish)

Ujjwal Nikam vs Varsha Gaikwad in Mumbai North Central

"Varsha ji is a senior person," said Nikam, while talking about the Indian National Congress (INC) candidate he has been posed against in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.