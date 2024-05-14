PM Modi Files Nomination From Varanasi For Lok Sabha Elections | VIDEO

Advertisement

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, May 14, filed his nomination from the Varanasi parliamentary seat for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to the collectorate in Varanasi.

PM is seeking a third consecutive term from the seat, where voting will be held on June 1 in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election. Varanasi, a strong hold of the BJP, has been won by the Prime Minister twice- the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi won the seat with over 6,74,664 votes and commanded a vote share of 63.6 per cent. In 2014, PM Modi contested two Lok Sabha seats- from Gujarat's Vadodara and Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

Ahead of filing his nomination, the Prime Minister offered prayers at the Dashashwamedh Ghat and the Kaal Bhairav temple here.

He, first, offered prayers at the Dashashwamedh Ghat on the banks of the Ganga and also performed aarti at the ghat amid chanting of Vedic mantras. From the Dashashwamedh Ghat, the prime minister took a cruise ride to the Namo Ghat and then reached the Kaal Bhairav temple. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied Modi during his visit to the temple where the prime minister offered his prayers.

#LIVE | Ahead of filing nomination, PM Modi offers prayer at Kaal Bhairav Temple in Varanasi



Tune in here for all the latest updates: https://t.co/t2TMriwBGA… #PMModi #Varanasi #PMModiNomination #LokSabhaElections2024 #BJP #NDA pic.twitter.com/5TuXfGznJP — Republic (@republic)

The Congress has pitted Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai against PM Modi in Varanasi. This is the third time Ajay Rai will face PM Modi in the Lok Sabha contest.

Advertisement