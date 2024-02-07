Advertisement

New Delhi: Hailing 'Nari Shakti,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India has come a long way from treating women as "liabilities" to seeing them as "assets." Reacting on the President's Address, PM Modi, in Lok Sabha, said, "The way our society used to think about women, it has changed drastically. Today, there is a positive change. Before, when a girl used to be born, the family used to think how to bear her expenses. Today when a girl is born, people ask have you opened Sukanya Samriddhi Account?"

PM Modi said that from securing the borders to flying fighters jets, women have made their presence felt everywhere -- be it in space or winning medals for the country in Olympics. Explaining women's role in driving the rural economy, PM Modi said, "10 crore sisters are associated with the Self Help Groups (SHGs), which has become the backbone of rural economy. There are one crore 'Lakhpati Didis.' When I talk to them and see their self confidence, I am absolutely delighted," while adding, "In the coming years, there will be 3 crore "Lakhpati Didis".

Talking about the change in mindset, PM Modi pointed out that like old India, no one asks a woman on why they are working when they are pregnant or why they are working in the first place when their husbands are alive. "Before they would say that pregnant women can't work. There is 26-week paid leave for women now. This is the change. Before they used to question, why are you working as a woman? Now, people ask - 'Your startup is doing great. Can we get a job?'", asked PM Modi.

PM Modi said, "Before people used to ask when will you get your daughter married? Now, people ask -- How do you manage personal and professional lives so well? Before, people used to ask - Is the owner home? Now, the house is in woman's name. All bills are on woman's name. Ma, Beti has, now, become Mukhia of households. This is the badlav of Amrit Kaal. This will take India to great heights."