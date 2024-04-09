Advertisement

Pilibhit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Navratri, the day of offering prayers to 'Shakti Swaroopa', launched a scathing attack on the Congress asserting that the party has vowed to 'destroy Shakti,' during his public rally in Pilibhit.

During his address, he underlined recent progress in India, saying, 'Nothing is Impossible for India.' Recalling the success story of Chandrayaan-3, he said the government is currently working to make India a developed nation.

Here Are Top Highlights From PM Modi's Address in Pilibhit:

"New Year is being celebrated in several parts of the country today. Chaitra Navratri has also begun from today. When everyone is submerged in devotion and is worshipping ‘shakti’, witnessing such a big rally is a wonder in itself. I was wondering how people will come here today but you all have come to give your blessings to us. The message is clear. Only one thing can be heard - 'Fir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkaar'.”

"We are working towards our resolution to make India a developed nation. Amid all the difficulties before us, India is showing that nothing is impossible for it...When Chandrayaan hoisted the national flag on the Moon, didn't you feel proud?..."

"INDI alliance parties have always hated the construction of the Ram Temple. They rejected Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' invite and insulted Ram Lalla. Those from their party who attended the ceremony were suspended from the party for 6 years...Congress is so deep into appeasement politics that they will never be able to come out of it. Congress' manifesto appears to be that of Muslim League's not their own...Cong & SP also protesting against CAA. If India will not give citizenship to the persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries, then who will?"

"The farmers in Uttar Pradesh have received around Rs 70,000 crore in their bank accounts under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. The amount of money transferred to sugarcane farmers here by the BJP govt is more than the amount transferred to farmers under 14 years of SP- BSP- Congress govt in UP."