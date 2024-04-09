×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 12:29 IST

Congress Has Vowed to Destroy Shakti: PM Modi in Pilibhit | Top Points

Recalling the success story of Chandrayaan-3, PM said the government is currently working to make India a developed nation.

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi in Pilibhit
PM Modi in Pilibhit | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pilibhit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Navratri, the day of offering prayers to 'Shakti Swaroopa', launched a scathing attack on the Congress asserting that the party has vowed to 'destroy Shakti,' during his public rally in Pilibhit.

During his address, he underlined recent progress in India, saying, 'Nothing is Impossible for India.' Recalling the success story of Chandrayaan-3, he said the government is currently working to make India a developed nation.

Advertisement

Here Are Top Highlights From PM Modi's Address in Pilibhit:

  • "New Year is being celebrated in several parts of the country today. Chaitra Navratri has also begun from today. When everyone is submerged in devotion and is worshipping ‘shakti’, witnessing such a big rally is a wonder in itself. I was wondering how people will come here today but you all have come to give your blessings to us. The message is clear. Only one thing can be heard - 'Fir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkaar'.”
  • "We are working towards our resolution to make India a developed nation. Amid all the difficulties before us, India is showing that nothing is impossible for it...When Chandrayaan hoisted the national flag on the Moon, didn't you feel proud?..."
  • "INDI alliance parties have always hated the construction of the Ram Temple. They rejected Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' invite and insulted Ram Lalla. Those from their party who attended the ceremony were suspended from the party for 6 years...Congress is so deep into appeasement politics that they will never be able to come out of it. Congress' manifesto appears to be that of Muslim League's not their own...Cong & SP also protesting against CAA. If India will not give citizenship to the persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries, then who will?"
  • "The farmers in Uttar Pradesh have received around Rs 70,000 crore in their bank accounts under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. The amount of money transferred to sugarcane farmers here by the BJP govt is more than the amount transferred to farmers under 14 years of SP- BSP- Congress govt in UP."
Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 12:21 IST

Narendra Modi

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Easter food spending lifts UK retail sales by most since August

Easter boosts UK retail

3 minutes ago
supreme court

Karnataka Board Results

5 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

11 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma with Rahul Dravid and Ajit Agarkar

Fans want CSK star in WC

15 minutes ago
Bukayo Saka

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

17 minutes ago
BCCI

Dinesh Karthik on Bowler

17 minutes ago
Ola Cabs

Ola

18 minutes ago
Samosas were served at Oscars after-party

Pune News

18 minutes ago
Airbus Aircraft

Airbus obsessives

20 minutes ago
Indian Men's Hockey Team

India vs Australia

29 minutes ago
Exam Results

MP Board Result Soon

29 minutes ago
Facial oil for glowing skin

Facial Oil For Good Skin

29 minutes ago
Fire Engulfs Delhi's Mundka Factory

Breaking

30 minutes ago
Winter workouts

Summer Workout Mistakes

30 minutes ago
Maqbool

Tabu On Maqbool

31 minutes ago
Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer

Iyer agrees with Ravindra

32 minutes ago
office

India’s tech engine

33 minutes ago
J-Hope

J-Hope In Military Getup

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nehru Allowed His Ideology to Cloud Diplomacy With China: S Jaishankar

    India News6 hours ago

  2. When Jaya Called Big B The 'Biggest Baby' In The Family

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  3. Jaishankar's Biggest Election Interview With Arnab

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  4. Woman Leaves Work Early, Boss Spots Her on TV Watching IPL

    India News7 hours ago

  5. 'Rahul Should Contest From Rawalpindi': Acharya Slams Cong Manifesto

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo