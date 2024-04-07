×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 20:14 IST

PM Modi Begins BJP's Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Campaign With Jabalpur Roadshow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday kickstarted the BJP's Lok Sabha poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh with a roadshow in Jabalpur.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM Modi Begins BJP's Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Campaign With Jabalpur Roadshow
PM Modi Begins BJP's Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Campaign With Jabalpur Roadshow | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jabalpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday kickstarted the BJP's Lok Sabha poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh with a roadshow in Jabalpur.

He was accompanied by MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state PWD minister Rakesh Singh and the party's Jabalpur Lok Sabha candidate Ashish Dubey.

Advertisement

The roadshow started around 6:30pm from Shaheed Bhagat Singh crossing and culminated at Adi Shankaracharya crossing in Gorakhpur locality here at 7:15pm.

PM Modi, who is on his first visit to the state after Lok Sabha polls were announced, Yadav and others held the BJP's poll symbol 'lotus' as their saffron coloured vehicle moved during the well-attended roadshow.

Advertisement

A large number of people had lined up on either side of the route and were seen clicking photographs and shooting videos using mobile phones.

Several of them held 'Mera Ghar Modi Ka Ghar' and 'Mera Pariwar Modi Ka Pariwar' placards. The BJP had started a campaign to highlight that people of the country comprised Modi's family, the move coming after Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Yadav had said the PM spoke about dynastic politics but had no family of his own.

Advertisement

Tribals groups performed several dances enroute, including 'Badhai Nritya', a dance form of the state's Bundelkhand region that is on display to mark marriages, childbirth and other happy occasions.

A BJP leader said special arrangements were in place to shower Modi with flowers when the roadshow passes through Gorakhpur market.

Advertisement

Jabalpur is part of the state's Mahakoshal region, which also comprises Chhindwara, the only Lok Sabha seat the BJP had failed to win in the 2019 polls. The ruling party had swept the remaining 28 seats in MP.

Jabalpur and Chhindwara will go to polls in the first phase on April 19 along with Sidhi, Shahdol (ST), Mandla (ST) and Balaghat. 

Advertisement

Published April 7th, 2024 at 20:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Stage collapsed during PM Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur causing injuries to several people

Jabalpur Stage Collapse

a few seconds ago
Nicola Coughlan

Nicola On Bridgerton

a few seconds ago
Bharatpur tractor incident

Tracking Sambit Patra

a minute ago
LSG vs GT

IPL 2024, LSG vs GT Live

5 minutes ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti On Typecasting

7 minutes ago
Cybersecurity

Israeli cybersecurity

9 minutes ago
Ajay Devgn in Maidaan

Maidaan Advanced Bookings

10 minutes ago
MI players take lap of honour

MI take lap of honour

12 minutes ago
US Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders.

Bernie Sanders Fire

15 minutes ago
Nagpur: Police Bust Sex Racket At Spa And Rescue Three Girls, Three Held

Police Bust Sex Racket

17 minutes ago
Janki Bodiwala Opens Up About Filming Slap Scene With Ajay Devgn

Janki-Ajay's Slap Scene

18 minutes ago
Ramayana

Ravi With Ramayan Team

18 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's bowling

21 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon On Nepotism

27 minutes ago
Info Edge Naukri

Info Edge March 24 qtr

29 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar On Breakups

30 minutes ago
Andrew Scott

Scott To Fleabag Fans

31 minutes ago
Israel is pulling back some troops from South Gaza, reportedly in preparation for future operations.

Israel Force Draw Down

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rats Blamed For Destroying Confiscated Bhang, Ganja Kept In Store

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Zodiac Signs That Are Blessed With Natural Musical Talent

    Lifestyle6 hours ago

  3. Innovative Chinese Popcorn Making Technique Takes Social Media by Storm

    World7 hours ago

  4. TDP Promises Quality Liquor at Lower Prices in AP Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  5. Driver Killed as Speeding Car Rams Into Running Train in MP

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo