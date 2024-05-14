Updated May 14th, 2024 at 17:33 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE | With Top Brass By His Side, PM Modi Files Nomination From Varanasi
Stay tuned for all the latest updates regarding the Lok Sabha elections and ongoing assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.
- Elections
- 9 min read
5: 33 IST, May 14th 2024
Amethi: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says, "On one side there is our government which ius working for the poor and on the other hand there is SP and Congress government, who oppose lord Ram and support Pakistan. They say don't oppose Pakistan because they have atom bomb. If they have atom bomb we too have it. If their atom bomb is to throw, then ours is not to keep in fridge. They are supporting Pakistan, these people are not even ashamed of this..."
4: 15 IST, May 14th 2024
Addressing a public meeting in Bangaon, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, says, "4 phases of polling have been completed. Elections for 380 seats have been completed. Elections for 18 seats in Bengal have been completed. Today I tell you that out of 380, PM Modi has achieved absolute majority by winning 270 seats. The fight ahead is to cross 400..."
4: 10 IST, May 14th 2024
"They (BJP) have a feeling that they do not need to do any work for getting votes from you. They will come during elections & tell you that Dharma is in trouble...They then ask you to swear in the name of Dharma that you would vote for BJP...Because they have not done any work...PM cannot tell about the employment given the roads that were constructed...Therefore, talks about useless things to divert your attention..." said Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while campaigning in Amethi on Tuesday.
4: 09 IST, May 14th 2024
Supreme Court refuses to entertain a PIL seeking to bar Prime Minister Narendra Modi from elections for making alleged hate speeches during campaigning. Supreme Court also dismisses another petition seeking direction to the Election Commission of India ECI to address hate speeches made during election campaigns, specifically those made by members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
4: 08 IST, May 14th 2024
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House was adjourned on Tuesday without any discussion following a ruckus by councillors of the BJP over the issue of alleged assault of Aam Admi Party MP Swati Maliwal and the demands for the appointment of a 'Dalit' Mayor.Holding placards, the councillors of the BJP also raised slogans against the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
4: 07 IST, May 14th 2024
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will campaign in Raebareli-Amethi on Wednesday, reported ANI.
2: 00 IST, May 14th 2024
On PM Modi's nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, LJP-Ram Vilas chief, Chirag Paswan said, "The way the entire NDA has come together in support of the Prime Minister, that is our strength. On the other side, opposition is divided...I believe that the results that will come after the nomination of the Prime Minister will be historic..."
1: 58 IST, May 14th 2024
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranut filed her nomination paper from the Mandi parliamentary seat of Himachal Pradesh. She has been fielded by BJP against Congress minister Vikramaditya Singh. She was accompanied by senior BJP leader and former Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur.
12: 46 IST, May 14th 2024
Union Minister and BJP candidate from Mumbai North, Piyush Goyal held a roadshow in Mumbai on Tuesday. “I have faith in the work done under PM Modi's 10 years of governance...The public of the nation has made up its mind to give 400+ seats to PM Modi and the Mumbai North parliamentary seat will be won with a record margin,” said the BJP leader.
12: 44 IST, May 14th 2024
“We are fighting this election to save the Constitution. We have given 5 'Nyays' for Lok Sabha elections. We have also made 10 promises for Assembly elections. It is clear from PM Modi's language that he is confused...Sometimes he talks about Hindu-Muslim, Muslim League, and Mangalsutra. He has realised that the farmers, youth, labourers, women and backward classes are upset with him. This election is extremely important for us. There is no 'lehar' only 'zehar' in the PM's language,” said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.
11: 24 IST, May 14th 2024
NDA leaders and CMs leave from a hotel in Varanasi to attend the nomination filing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"This is a special moment for the people of Varanasi. We will all be present during his nomination process. Best wishes to him. It (400 paar) will be completed with the blessings of the people..." said RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary.
11: 23 IST, May 14th 2024
A supporter of PM Modi from Bihar's Begusarai, in Varanasi. says, "He is the messiah of the poor. All his works have been for the poor. I appeal to all to vote for him."
11: 22 IST, May 14th 2024
"The people of Odisha were waiting to hear from the five leaders to see the Chief Minister's face for the BJP. There was news that it was going to be a woman's face but it is unfortunate that all these five leaders fought before coming to a consensus. They didn't declare the name infact BJD has been challenging them to come up with a CM face. They proved yesterday that their remote control will be with Delhi, their high command. Their accountability, and commitment will be for the Delhi high command and not for the people of Odisha. They will be controlled by Delhi like the Congress government. If they are really serious about doing something for Odisha, they should get out of this Congress mentality of selecting CM candidate by the high command..." said 5T Chairman and BJD leader VK Pandian.
11: 21 IST, May 14th 2024
"BJD is sweeping the elections whether it is first, second, third or fourth phase. To be precise, in the first phase, BJD is winning a minimum of 24 out of 28 seats. Last time we had got 20 seats. This time, there is Naveen Patnaik's wave, so we should be winning more than 24 seats out of 28 seats. In two seats there is competition with Congress and BJP. In the Lok Sabha elections also, we are going to do much better than last time..." said 5T Chairman and BJD leader VK Pandian said.
11: 20 IST, May 14th 2024
Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Sambalpur, Dharmendra Pradhan held a roadshow in Angul, Odisha on Tuesday.
11: 19 IST, May 14th 2024
Congress candidate from Chandigarh, Manish Tewari held a roadshow ahead of filing his nomination for Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Tuesday. BJP has fielded Sanjay Tandon from this seat. Chandigarh will vote on June 1.
9: 33 IST, May 14th 2024
On the demise of former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi, LJP national president Chirag Paswan said, "We had not even imagined that such a big incident would happen suddenly. It is difficult to imagine that he is not among us today...My father and Sushil ji worked together as colleagues. In this regard, I also had a family relationship with him...He will always be a source of inspiration for the coming generation...His absence today is a huge loss for me personally..."
9: 32 IST, May 14th 2024
NDA leaders including former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu arrive at a hotel in Varanasi, to attend a meeting of the alliance.
7: 41 IST, May 14th 2024
"Received the news of the demise of senior BJP leader and former Deputy CM of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi. This is an irreparable loss for the BJP family and the organization. Your life dedicated to the welfare of the poor and the backward is inspirational for all of us..." said Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on the demise of Sushil Modi.
7: 38 IST, May 14th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be filing his nomination at 11:40 am on Tuesday, after holding a six-kilometer-long mega roadshow in the city that was painted saffron amid the BJP fervour as PM Modi seeks re-election from Varanasi. As per sources in the BJP, before PM Modi files his nomination on Tuesday, he will also take a dip in the sacred Ganga river.
Published May 14th, 2024 at 07:44 IST