Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE | With Top Brass By His Side, PM Modi Files Nomination From Varanasi

"The people of Odisha were waiting to hear from the five leaders to see the Chief Minister's face for the BJP. There was news that it was going to be a woman's face but it is unfortunate that all these five leaders fought before coming to a consensus. They didn't declare the name infact BJD has been challenging them to come up with a CM face. They proved yesterday that their remote control will be with Delhi, their high command. Their accountability, and commitment will be for the Delhi high command and not for the people of Odisha. They will be controlled by Delhi like the Congress government. If they are really serious about doing something for Odisha, they should get out of this Congress mentality of selecting CM candidate by the high command..." said 5T Chairman and BJD leader VK Pandian.