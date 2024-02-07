English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 16:38 IST

PM Modi on BJP: Only Indian Party with Proven Track Record of Speedy Development & Clear Vision

PM Modi highlighted the diverse initiatives implemented by his government to enhance the well-being of the citizens of India.

Press Trust Of India
PM Narendra Modi in Kochi
PM Narendra Modi in Kochi | Image:Republic
Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was the only party in India with a proven track record of speedy development and a clear vision for the future. The prime minister was speaking at a party meeting of around 6,000 in-charges of 'Shakti Kendras', each comprising two to three booth-level areas, at Marine Drive here.

Speaking at the event, he highlighted the diverse initiatives implemented by his government to enhance the well-being of citizens. He said according to a recent report, in the last nine years around 25 crore people have been pulled out of poverty in India.

"This indicates that the direction that we have taken for a developed nation is the correct one," the prime minister contended.

"The BJP is the only party in India with a proven track record of speedy development and clear vision for the future," he added.

The prime minister also urged party workers to convey to people that the track record of the LDF and UDF in Kerala was synonymous with a history of corruption.

Modi also referred to the welcome he received on Tuesday on his arrival in the state and said that he was overawed by the love and affection the people of Kerala have shown to him.

He said that people blessed him on his arrival at Kochi on Tuesday and also on the route to the Triprayar Sree Ramaswamy Temple this morning.

The prime minister was on a two-day visit to Kerala and would return to Delhi later in the evening.

Published January 17th, 2024 at 16:38 IST

