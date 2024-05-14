Advertisement

New Delhi: The BJP-led NDA candidates are securing massive support, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday after the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls and claimed that the opposition alliance is not even in people's discussion.

A voter turnout of over 64 per cent was recorded in the fourth phase covering 96 constituencies spread over 10 states and Union Territories.

Modi said on X, "I thank the people who have voted today. It is abundantly clear that the people's mandate is with the NDA for a strong, stable and development-oriented government." He added, "In every part of India, NDA candidates are securing massive support. INDI Alliance is not even in any discussion among people." Modi especially applauded voters in Srinagar for an encouraging turnout, which he noted was significantly better than before.

He said, "The abrogation of Article 370 has enabled the potential and aspirations of the people to find full expression. Happening at the grassroots level, it is great for the people of J-K, in particular the youth."