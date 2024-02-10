“We have seen 'reform, perform and transform' in five years, I am sure the country will continue to bless the 17th Lok Sabha”, PM Modi said. | Image: Republic Digital

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the lower house of the parliament and reflected on the last five years of his government's tenure. “We have seen 'reform, perform and transform' in five years, I am sure the country will continue to bless the 17th Lok Sabha”, the prime minister said, while addressing the last session of the Lok Sabha before the general elections that are scheduled to take place this year.

Here are the key points from PM Modi's address in the Lok Sabha today:

The 17th Lok Sabha “took many important decisions in its five years of service” to the country and “despite several challenges, everyone tried to provide the right direction to the country to the best of their knowledge and ability”, PM Modi said.

"Today is an important day in our democracy: it is an opportunity for all of us to not only reflect on those five years, but to work towards our resolutions for the progress of the nation, once again", the prime minister said.

These five years have been of reform, perform and transform in the country, PM Modi said.

Alluding to the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, PM Modi said that the decisions for which many generations waited for, for so long were taken during this Lok Sabha's term.

Lok Sabha's resolution on the Ram temple [in Ayodhya] will provide an impetus [the constitutional strength] to the future generations to feel proud of our country's values, PM Modi said.

Underlining that India's justice system was – for 75 years – ‘dictated by the rules of the Britishers', PM Modi said, "our future generations will now proudly say that they live in a society that follows the Nyaya Sahinta, and not Dand-Sanhita ".

". Citing the government's efforts to uplift the transgender population in the country, PM Modi said the “marginalised have felt the presence of the government”.

Asserting that "this session [of Parliament] has been a game-changer", PM Modi said the country has moved forward and progressed at an "unprecedented pace".

He also expressed gratitude toward the members of Parliament for their acceptance of the proposal “without a moment's delay” to forgo the MP fund at a time “when the country was facing crisis”. “Reflecting on the challenging times of COVID-induced pandemic, I want to express my gratitude to the MPs who decided to relinquish their privileges in times of need without a second thought”, the PM said, while referring to the MPs' decision to forgo 30 per cent of their respective salaries and allowances.

The new Parliament building encapsulates “our heritage and the spirit of Independence that we first experienced in 1947”, PM Modi said, adding, “the sacred Sengol will serve as a reminder to our future generations of the ideals we uphold, thereby inspiring them to stand ground during challenging times”.

While expressing gratitude over the idea of 'Paperless Parliament', PM Modi thanked the Chair, saying, “It's your expertise and the willingness of the members of the House that we have managed to achieve 97 percent productivity" during the 17th Lok Sabha. ”I am confident that as we conclude this session, we will transition into the 18th Lok Sabha with a resolution to achieve more than 100% productivity", the PM added.

Thanking the Speaker for “opening the doors of the Parliament library to the common man”, PM Modi said, "You have done a great service by opening this treasure of knowledge, this heritage of traditions to the general public".

I have full faith that our elections will enhance the country's glory: PM Modi in Lok Sabha, adding, “I believe that the more quickly government gets out of people's day-to-day lives the stronger our democracy will be”.