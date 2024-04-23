Advertisement

New Delhi: Coming down heavily on Congress over its candidate's 'constitution-forced-on-Goans' remark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore into the grand old party and Rahul Gandhi accusing them of attempting to break the country and insulting BR Ambedkar's Constitution.

"…now a Congress candidate from Goa says the Indian Constitution is not applicable in Goa. He is saying the Constitution was forced on Goa….Isn’t this an insult to Babasaheb Ambedkar? Isn’t this an insult to the Constitution? Is this not tampering with the Constitution of India?” the PM asked.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister asserted today the Congress was rejecting the Constitution in Goa, and tomorrow it would do the same in the entire country.

Goa Chief minister Pramod Sawant also hit out at Congress' South Goa's candidate over his remarks pertaining to the constitution.

"I am appalled by the comments from Congress's South Goa candidate claiming the Indian Constitution was forcefully imposed upon Goans. Our freedom fighters believed wholeheartedly that Goa is an inseparable part of India. Congress delayed Goa's liberation by 14 years. Now, their candidate dares to undermine the Indian Constitution? Congress must stop this reckless Bharat Todo politics immediately. Congress is a threat to our democracy," the Goa Chief Minister posted on X.

On the other hand, Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade submitted a complaint to Chief Electoral Officer Ramesh Verma, alleging Fernandes’ remarks were a “clear case of spewing venom against the sacred Constitution of India” and a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

In the complaint, the BJP accused the Congress nominee of indulging in hate speech against the Constitution and sought the cancellation of his candidature.

What Goa Congress Leader Had Said?

Congress's South Goa candidate Viriato Fernandes has claimed the Indian Constitution was "forced" on Goa after its liberation from the Portuguese rule in 1961. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant called the comments appalling and said the Congress is a threat to democracy. Addressing an election meeting, Fernandes recalled that then-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had said Goa, which became a state in 1987, would decide its own destiny, but added "This did not happen".

The Congress nominee, a supporter of dual citizenship for Goans who have opted for Portuguese passports, was speaking in South Goa. Referring to his conversation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Fernandes said he had told him, "When Goa was liberated in the year 1961, the Indian Constitution was forced upon us." Fernandes was then part of an NGO, 'Goencho Away', which was pressing for dual citizenship for Goans who had opted for Portuguese passports.

"We (during a meeting with Gandhi in a hotel near Panaji) raised 12 demands before Gandhi, and one of them was about (granting) dual citizenship. Gandhi asked me whether the demand was constitutional. We said no," he told the gathering. Fernandes said the Congress MP told them the demand would not be considered if it was not constitutional.

"I explained to him that the Indian Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950. When Goa was liberated from Portuguese rule in 1961, you (referring to the central government) forced the Constitution on us. We were not included in it," he added. Fernandes said he recalled a speech of Gandhi's grandfather (PM Nehru) in which he said that post-liberation Goa would decide its own destiny. "But our destiny was decided by someone else," he opined.