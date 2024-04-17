Advertisement

Patna: On the eve of Ram Navami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lashed out at the INDI alliance for abusing India's tradition and disrespecting Ram Mandir's inauguration ceremony for "appeasing one community." "On one hand, we respect our culture and tradition. On the other hand, they try to demean others' culture." PM Modi urged voters not to fall in the INDI alliance's trap. He said that the INDI alliance always says that the BJP is destroying the Constitution but it is the Congress who has used the Constitution as a “political tool.”

#BREAKING | The Constitution is a tool for opposition, a guiding light for us; Opposition even opposed Constitution Day; the Constitution infuses strength into how Indians lead their lives, it's not a mere document to present for legal discourse: PM Modi



Tearing the INDI alliance apart over their anti-Sanatani remarks, PM Modi said, “The Constitution is such a great document to take the country forward and make the country greater. The ones who abuse ‘Sanatanis’ listen to this – nearly 80 to 90 per cent of the people in the Constituent Assembly were Sanatanis. They all helped Babasaheb Ambedkar to frame the constitution. We (Sanatanis) believe in the Bhagavad Gita, Mahabharat and Ramayana. We also believe in the Constitution. We have aastha but you have used this as a political tool…The Constitution is a guiding light for us. It infuses strength into how Indians lead their lives. It's not a mere document to present for legal discourse”



PM Modi further attacked Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for opposing his government's proposal of celebrating a Constitution Day. “He (Kharge) said that January 26 is already there. What he doesn't understant that we have to constantly strive at building respect within people for our Constitution,” said PM Modi.

“Tomorrow is Ram Navami. But, INDI alliance people. They have a problem with Ram and Ram Mandir. What kind of language are they speaking against Lord Ram?To appease one community, they turned down the invitation of the Prann Pratishtha ceremony. This is not our country's tradition,” said PM Modi, adding, This arrogant INDI alliance leader (Rahul Gandhi) said that he will finish Hindu shaki. "On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, I want to ask you all -- Can anyone destroy Shakti? On another hand, their ally (DMK) is comparing Sanatan with dengue."







