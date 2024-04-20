Updated April 20th, 2024 at 12:14 IST
No Courage to Contest LS Polls: PM's Veiled Dig at Sonia Gandhi Over Rajya Sabha Entry in Nanded
Prime Minister said that the senior Congress leaders have lost the courage to contest elections and have hence taken the safe route to Rajya Sabha.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, April 20, launched a veiled attack at former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi while addressing a poll rally in Maharashtra's Nanded. Prime Minister said that the senior Congress leaders have lost the courage to contest elections and have hence taken the safe route to Rajya Sabha. PM said that the leaders of the Congress party have lost the courage to contest elections and have accepted defeat even before the results.
In an apparent refence to Sonia Gandhi, PM Modi said, “Some Congress leaders who regularly got elected, are not even contesting the Lok Sabha elections this time. They have taken the Rajya Sabha to reach the Parliament instead.”
Prime Minister said that the INDI alliance is not even getting candidates to field in the Lok Sabha elections, nor are their senior leaders campaigning this time. “Congress leaders have accepted their defeat. They don't have candidates to contest elections. Leaders of this alliance are fighting among themselves. Can you trust those who can’t even trust each other?” said the Prime Minister.
Congress’ ‘shehzade’ (referring to Rahul Gandhi) is also witnessing trouble in Wayanad. They are waiting for the polls scheduled for April 26 in Wayanad. As soon as the polling will end, they will label that place safe (safe seat) for him and then he will go and contest from somewhere else, said PM Modi.
Published April 20th, 2024 at 11:30 IST