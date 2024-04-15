PM Modi Sown Seeds of Peace, Manipur Will Again Vote for BJP: CM N Biren Singh

Advertisement

Imphal: Peace and normalcy are returning to the state as not a single ontoward incident has occured in the last five months in the region, said Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, adding that it's Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has sown seeds of peace through actions.

“Under the guidance of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, there have been no ontoward incident in the state since five months as peace is restoring. People want to vote for a stable state as without democratic power, state can't become stable. This time, people will join election process and vote for BJP and its allies,” Singh told Republic in an exclusive interview.

Advertisement

An ethnic violence erupted in India's north-eastern state of Manipur between the Meitei people, a majority that lives in the Imphal Valley, and the Kuki-Zo tribal community from the surrounding hills on May 3 last year. The violence quicly spread to the capital Imphal with clashes breaking out between the two groups.

When asked if any political parties are trying to build controversy around ethnic clashes in the Lok Sabha elections, Singh said that people now understand the ground reality and they will not fall prey to politically motivate agenda of some parties and individuals.

Advertisement

“In the beginning of the clashes, false information and propaganda were spread to mislead people. However, the situation has changed now. I, as a CM of Manipur, have personally reached out to the masses and interacted with them. They have come to know the ground reality and hence they will not be misled.”

Peacefull Elections in Manipur

When asked how the state and centre are planning action points to ensure peaceful elections in the state, Singh said that Centre has taken several steps for the violence-free conduct of the Lok Sabha elections.

“PM Modi has brough confidence in the state. The core problems were illegal immigrants coming from Myanmar and cross-border trade of drug and arms. Taking cognisance of the issues, the Centre scrapped Free Movement Regime and started fencing of the Indo-Myanmar border. It will contribute to the peaceful conduct of elections,” Singh told Republic.

Advertisement

The Lok Sabha elections in Manipur will be held in 2 phases, the first phase of polling will be held on April 19 and the second phase will be on April 26.

Manipur has 2 Lok Sabha constituencies; Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency, with 937,464 electors and Outer Manipur, reserved for scheduled tribes and with 1,022,099 electors.

Advertisement

The Inner Manipur seat is scheduled to go to the polls on April 19, while voters in Outer Manipur will cast their votes on April 19 and 26. This is due to the security situation in the state, which has experienced violence since May 23 last year.