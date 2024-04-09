×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 12:38 IST

PM Modi Takes 'Muslim League' Jibe At Congress' Manifesto Again During Poll Campaign in Pilibhit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday continued the offensive against the Congress' manifesto by comparing it to that of Muslim League.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
PM Narendra Modi
PM Modi Takes 'Muslim League' Jibe At Congress' Manifesto Again During Poll Campaingn in Pilibhit | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
Pilibhit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday continued the offensive against the Congress' manifesto by comparing it to that of Muslim League. He said that party's thoughts in the manifesto resemble those of the Muslim League during the pre-Independence period.

The statement, made by the Prime Minister for straight third time, came after the main opposition party on Monday filed a memorandum with the Election Commission (ECI) over PM's ‘controversial’ remark.

Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, the Prime Minister said, "Congress is so deep into appeasement politics that they will never be able to come out of it. Congress' manifesto appears to be that of Muslim League's and not their own.' 

The PM upped the ante and said the INDI alliance parties have hated the construction of the Ram Temple. “They rejected Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' invite and insulted Ram Lalla. Those from their party who attended the ceremony were suspended from the party for 6 year.” 

He further added that Congress and Samajwadi Party are also protesting against CAA. “If India will not give citizenship to the persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries, then who will?” the PM asked. 

PM Modi's ‘Muslim League’ Jibe Continues

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Ajmer on Saturday, the Prime Minister said that Congress' thoughts in the manifesto resemble those of the Muslim League, which was formed in 1906 was squarely responsible for Partition and creation of West and East Pakistan (now Bangladesh).

PM Modi again repeated the charge against the Congress at poll rallies in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, claiming that the country's oldest party has lost people's support due to its deeds and its recently released manifesto has the imprint of the pro-Partition Muslim League.
 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 12:38 IST

