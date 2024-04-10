Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi mounted an attack at the previous UPA govt and the DMK during an election rally in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi amplified BJP’s pitch saying that people of Tamil Nadu want to replace the DMK and dynastic politics as they are misleading people.

The PM also talked about the policies of the NDA government and how it uplifted 25 crore people from poverty.

Advertisement

Congress, DMK Lied to Stay in Power: PM Modi

Hitting out at both the opposition parties, PM Modi accused them of lying to the people of Tamil Nadu to remain in power.

Advertisement

#BREAKING | Congress and DMK have lied all these years to stay in power. They talked about removing poverty but they kept the people poor. The NDA govt has lifted 25 crore people out of poverty: PM Modi in Coimbatore



Tune in for all the latest updates: https://t.co/w0lbiS6rVi… pic.twitter.com/Tho5K7CSZX — Republic (@republic) April 10, 2024

PM Modi said, “Congress and DMK have lied all these years to stay in power. They talked about removing poverty but they kept the people poor. The NDA govt has lifted 25 crore people out of poverty.”

Advertisement

PM Modi on Katchatheevu issue

While raking up the Katchatheevu issue, the PM said Indian fishermen are still bearing the brunt of the decades-old decision of the Congress party and the DMK of giving a part of Tamil Nadu to Sri Lanka.

Advertisement

#BREAKING | Congress and DMK conspired together to give away Tamil Nadu's land to Sri Lanka. It is because of this blunder, our poor fishermen are still bearing the brunt: PM Modi on Katchatheevu Island



Tune in for the latest updates: https://t.co/w0lbiS6rVi… pic.twitter.com/HNCjszu87z — Republic (@republic) April 10, 2024

PM Modi said, “Congress and DMK conspired together to give away Tamil Nadu's land to Sri Lanka. It is because of this blunder, our poor fishermen are still bearing the brunt.”

Advertisement

PM Modi on Development Work by BJP

While highlighting the development work done by the BJP govt, he said, “We have provided houses through PM Awas Yojana and basic amenities to those in need whereas Congress and DMK even didn't provide any houses, electricity and water to crores of SC/ST households since decades.”

Advertisement

#BREAKING | Congress and DMK even didn't provide any houses, electricity and water to crores of SC/ST households since decades. Their belief was that they were not entitled to it. We have provided houses through PM Awas Yojana and basic amenities to all. Most of our beneficiaries… pic.twitter.com/a92ee9Zf6u — Republic (@republic) April 10, 2024

He added, “Their belief was that they were not entitled to it. We have provided houses through PM Awas Yojana and basic amenities to all. Most of our beneficiaries are from the SC/ST and OBC classes.”

