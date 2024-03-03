English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 15:44 IST

PM Modi to Attend 29 Programmes in 12 States, Union Territories in Next 10 Days

On Monday, he will unveil multiple development projects in Adilabad in Telangana and later visit the Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited in Tamil Nadu.

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi
On March 10, Modi will be in Uttar Pradesh and will dedicate to the nation various projects in Azamgarh, officials said. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in 29 programmes across 12 states and union territories over the next 10 days ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. According to officials, PM Modi will be visiting Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Delhi.

On Monday, he will unveil multiple development projects in Adilabad in Telangana and later visit the Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI) in Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu. He will address public meetings in Adilabad as well as Chennai, the officials said. 

Advertisement

Modi will launch several projects in Sangareddy in Telangana on March 5 and address an event before travelling to Odisha where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of numerous development initiatives. He will then address a public meeting in Chandikhole in Odisha before travelling to West Bengal.

On March 6, he will unveil development projects in Kolkata and address a public meeting in Barasat. He will then travel to Bihar and inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple development projects in Bettiah, the officials said. 

Advertisement

The Prime Minister will be in Jammu and Kashmir on March 7 and attend a media event in Delhi in the evening. On March 8, he will participate in the first-ever National Creator's Award in Delhi and then leave for Assam in the evening. 

Modi will inaugurate the Sela tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng and then unveil multiple development projects in Itanagar. Later, he will unveil a statue of legendary Ahom army commander Lachit Borphukan in Jorhat, Assam. 

Advertisement

Thereafter, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple development projects in Jorhat, the officials said. He will also visit West Bengal and launch development projects in Siliguri and address a public meeting there. 

On March 10, Modi will be in Uttar Pradesh and will dedicate to the nation various projects in Azamgarh, they said. He will attend an event in Delhi the next day related to 'Namo Drone Didi' and 'Lakhpati Didi' programmes. Then, he will inaugurate the Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway. In the evening, he will attend a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) programme. 

Advertisement

On March 12, he will visit Sabarmati in Gujarat and Pokhran in Rajasthan and then lay the foundation stones of three important semiconductor projects in Gujarat and Assam via video conferencing on March 13.
He is also scheduled to attend an outreach programme for disadvantaged sections of society via video conferencing, they said. The prime minister has been unveiling a slew of development projects running into lakhs of crores of rupees at various places as he turns the spotlight on his government's development and welfare agenda in the run-up to the general elections expected to be held in April-May.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 15:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

a day ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

a day ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

a day ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

2 days ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 days ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

2 days ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sitharaman set to inaugurate one-day conference on GST enforcement

    Economy News23 minutes ago

  2. Real Madrid issues fierce response to 2-2 Valencia draw

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  3. LIVE | 'Held & Walking Like a King': Fact-Finding Team on Shahjahan

    India News31 minutes ago

  4. The Reliance-Disney Merger: What does it hold for you?

    Business News34 minutes ago

  5. Summer Fabrics That Combine Comfort With Fashion

    Lifestyle34 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo