Updated April 4th, 2024 at 10:20 IST

PM Modi To Kick Off NDA's Bihar Poll Campaign Alongside Ally Chirag Paswan

PM Modi, who is running for a third consecutive term in office, is scheduled to address the rally at Jamui around noon.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
PM Modi
PM Modi during an election rally | Image:PTI/ File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off the NDA’s Lok Sabha poll campaign in Bihar on Thursday, April 4, with a rally. This happens to be his first campaign in the state of Bihar since the announcement of the elections. 

PM Modi will be beginning the poll campaign with a rally in Jamui from where Chirag Paswan is a sitting MP. PM Modi is scheduled to address the rally at Jamui around noon. 

Jamui is among the four Lok Sabha seats in Bihar which will go to polls in the first phase on April 19 along with Aurangabad, Gaya and Nawada,  The BJP is contesting Aurangabad, where PM Modi had addressed a rally a week before the Election Commission announced the schedule of the Lok Sabha polls, and Nawada, where he is slated to address a public meeting on Sunday.

Chirag Paswan on PM Beginning Campaign From Jamui 

This time BJP ally Chirag Paswan and sitting MP from Jamui has handed over the mantle to brother-in-law Arun Bharti. Paswan has represented Jamui, a reserved seat, two times on the trot. 

Paswan has been effusive in his praise for the prime minister for the gesture. "It is a matter of pride for Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and the people of Jamui that the prime minister has agreed to launch his campaign in Bihar from the constituency. In the last General elections, PM Narendra Modi started his Bihar campaign from Jamui and this proved lucky for the alliance as we won 39 out of 40 seats in the state. We are committed to helping him achieve the target of 400-plus seats for the NDA, including all the 40 in Bihar," said Paswan.

Chirag Paswan's party is fielding candidates in five seats, including Hajipur, his late father Ram Vilas Paswan's pocket borough, where he is trying his luck this time. 

The Bihar Police have put in place a multi-tier security cover at the venue and its surroundings ahead of the PM’s rally.

(With Inputs From Agencies) 

Published April 4th, 2024 at 10:20 IST

