Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart the BJP's Lok Sabha poll campaign in Uttarakhand by addressing a public meeting at Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar district on April 2. Elections to the five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand are scheduled to be held in the first phase on April 19. All the five seats are with the ruling BJP since 2014.

Pradesh BJP general secretary Khilendra Chaudhary and Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bahuguna have been made coordinators for Prime Minister Modi's programme at Rudrapur on April 2, Pradesh BJP media in-charge Manveer Chauhan said.

BJP president JP Nadda will address a public meeting in Pithoragarh and Vikasnagar in Dehradun district just a day later on April 3 and follow it up with a roadshow and a meeting with the sant samaj (saints and seers) in Haridwar on April 4, he said.

State BJP general secretaries Rajendra Bisht and Aditya Kothari have been appointed conveners for the party national president's programmes in Pithoragarh and Vikasnagar respectively, Chauhan said.