Sambhalpur: Amid the BJP appearing to be rolling the election campaign for the upcoming biggest political battle with the ‘Modi ki Guarantee (Modi’s Guarantee)’ tagline ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that his guarantee was the last hope for helpless people across the nation. He said that his guarantee was the guarantee on execution of guarantees by his government.

He even noted that awarding the ‘Bharat Ratna’ award to Veteran BJP leader LK Advani was an honour for the crores of BJP workers and leaders saying that the former deputy prime minister challenged dynasty politics and changed the identity of the party from being a politically untouchable to the largest political platform in the world.

He emphasized that along with former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, his deputy LK Advani also connected India's democracy to all-inclusive and nationalist ideologies, in a bid to boost the morale of BJP workers and leaders.

PM Modi assured in Odisha that his government is committed to citizen's overall development

The prime minister, while addressing a gathering on Saturday in Odisha, assured the people of the state that the BJP was committed to the overall development of the state and its people.

In his first political rally in the state since 2019, he said that the Congress has all along used people in the state as a vote bank whereas the BJP government was giving prominence to tribal development and the budget has been increased for them in the last 10 years.

"It is the BJP which promoted Odisha’s daughter Droupadi Murmu to the post of the President. The entire world was listening to her address to the Parliament three days ago,” the PM said.

"But it was the Congress and its allies who tried their best against her and even insulted her. It was not just an insult to Droupadi Murmu, but the entire tribal community and the people of Odisha," he said.

PM Modi's last public meeting in the state was in April 2019 in Kendrapara in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls and assembly elections in the state, which were held simultaneously. The prime minister visited the state thrice since then but did not address a rally.

PM Modi laid foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 68,000 crore

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 68,000 crore in Odisha. Besides inaugurating the 400-crore permanent campus of IIM, Sambalpur, he unveiled several infrastructure projects in various sectors, such as power, roads and railways, in the state.

"Today is a significant occasion for the development journey of Odisha as development projects worth nearly Rs 70,000 crore are launched," PM Narendra Modi said after the inauguration of the IIM campus.

"It is Modi’s guarantee that all the people of the state will have pucca houses and there will be a rise in the income of farmers, fishermen, work for the youths and empowerment of women and tribals," he said at the public rally.

The Prime Minister said his guarantee was the guarantee on execution of guarantees as his government is the last hope of helpless people across the country. He also outlined his government’s contribution towards the development of Odisha and said that four crore poor families have been provided with 'pucca houses' during the last 10 years and the budget provision has also been made for giving two crore pucca houses to the people.

PM guaranteed to provide pucca houses to those who don't have it

Around 25 lakh people of Odisha have received pucca ghar. "You go back to your village and inform all that Modi has guaranteed to provide pucca houses to those who do not have," the PM said.

He said as many as 55 lakh women from Odisha have benefited from the PM Ujjwala scheme and 40 lakh farmers from the state were covered under the PM Kissan Nidhi scheme under which at least Rs 30,000 has been provided to each beneficiary.

He stated the previous government procured paddy worth Rs 36,000 crore from Odisha while within 10 years, the BJP government from 2014 to 2024 procured the same paddy worth Rs 1.10 lakh crore.

He further said the BJP government is working to make the lives of people easier and increase the income of every individual, adding that in the last 10 years, electricity has been provided to the areas which were still in the dark since Independence. Electricity has also reached 25 lakh families in Odisha.

The prime minister pointed out that the BJP also brought LED revolution and now the party’s efforts are on to ensure that the electricity bill of the poor becomes zero. Therefore, a rooftop solar power scheme has been announced for 1 crore families.

Similarly, he said the BJP government is taking all steps to uplift the fishing community and the government continues to lay emphasis on improving the lives of fish farmers.

On women empowerment, the Prime Minister said that the Centre also extended the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme to ASHA and Anganwadi workers who will get medical care services up to Rs 5 lakh.

