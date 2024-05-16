Advertisement

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was in conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Debate with Arnab on Wednesday.

The Assam CM spoke about a variety of issues, including Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), Krishna Janmabhoomi and Gyanvapi mosque, and the confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will meet its “400 Paar” target for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Krishna Janmabhoomi and Gyanvapi

“We built the Ram Mandir when we got 300 seats, and now the NDA – upon receiving 400 seats – will ensure that Krishna Janmabhoomi is reconstructed and Baba Vishwanath Mandir is also restored in Gyanvapi,” said Himanta, who is currently the most viral CM in India.

“Krishna Janmabhoomi and Gyanvapi are our holy duties that we have to perform. If Modi ji gets 400 seats, we will get the authority to conclude the unfinished issue. In 10 years, Modi ji resolved several issues, which were pending for decades. The Ram Janmabhoomi dispute was going on for 500 years, but Modi ji took (only) 10 years to settle the dispute,” he said.

“There are certain issues that are disturbing the peace between Hindus and Muslims to this day. Krishna Janmabhoomi and Gyanvapi are those two such issues. Their resolution will strengthen Hindu-Muslim unity,” added the CM.

On Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and Farooq Abdullah's remark on ‘bangles and atom bomb’

On being asked about the relevance of PoK in these elections, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that with PM Modi at the helm and in this general election, Indians are openly discussing PoK. This wasn’t possible in the Congress regime, he said. He reiterated the party’s stance that PoK is an integral part of India. On farooq abdullah's remark -

“When we say our economy is the fifth largest in the world, are we not talking about development? India will be the third largest economy by 2029. For us, development and identity are both very important…(for example) we are talking about the East-West corridor and semiconductors. People are discussing PoK now. Under Congress, we never discussed PoK. People are now at least discussing PoK,” said Sarma.

“PoK is an integral part of India. During the Congress regime, (Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister) Farooq Abdullah could not have made the statement that “Pakistan is not wearing bangles”. We are trying to find out, if not bangles, what they (Pakistan) are wearing. PoK is ours. PoK belongs to India. Mughals never conquered south India…so, certain issues will never come up. But in north India, you will discuss Partition, Kashi, Mathura…,” he said.

Himanta went on to add that if PM Modi comes back to power with 400 seats, the dispute of Kashi-Mathura will definitely be resolved. He further said that India needs Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

“India has become mature, strong and for the first time in elections, we can openly talk about PoK. We are not defending our part of Kashmir. We know that that problem has now been resolved after (the abrogation of) Article 370. Now, this is reflecting a stronger India…this is a huge development. That's the stand of India. That's the new India,” said Himanta firmly.