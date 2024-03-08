Political Turmoil in J&K: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Ends Gupkar Alliance

Advertisement

Srinagar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In a dramatic turn of events, the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has ended today with Mehbooba Mufti expressing her disappointment at Dr. Farooq Abdullah for ending the alliance ‘without prior notice’.

While speaking to media at her party headquarters in Srinagar, Mehbooba Mufti, said, ‘I am disappointed with Dr. Farooq Abdullah", accusing him of ending the alliance “without informing us”.

Advertisement

Mufti’s reaction came hours after NC Vice President, Omar Abdullah told media that NC will either contest on Anantnag Lok Sabha seat itself or support Congress if Rahul, Priyanka or Sonia Gandhi choose to contest from the seat. He categorically said no to NC supporting PDP in Anantnag Lok Sabha seat.

Following Omar’s assertion, PDP President, Mehbooba Mufti said that PAGD was a resistance movement that New Delhi wanted to end from day one and ‘today NC has ended it’. “PAGD was a hope for the people of Kashmir, and we contested even the DDC elections together,” Mufti asserted, emphasising the collaborative efforts of the alliance in representing the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

She emphasized the role of the PAGD as a platform uniting parties across political ideologies in Jammu and Kashmir. “We had come into an alliance with other parties after the abrogation of 370 across political ideologies,” Mufti reiterated.

Meanwhile, she said that “PDP will speak with the Congress about what NC has decided and said further that “PDP feels pain today as the Gupkar alliance is over,” Mufti lamented. “PDP may be down but not out, we will go to the people and put our case in front of them and will go to Delhi to represent the people of J&K,” Mehbooba told the media.

The dissolution of the PAGD marks a significant setback for Jammu and Kashmir, with implications for future alliances and political strategies. “This dissolution of the PAGD signals a seismic shift in the politics of Jammu and Kashmir, raising critical questions about the future trajectory of the UT’s politics,” said a political analyst.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee, said that the talks regarding seat-sharing among the National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Congress for the upcoming parliamentary polls are underway, with no reported disagreements within the INDIA bloc in the Union Territory.

“We are currently engaged in discussions, but there is no major disagreement. Each party has the right to assert its claims to seats,” said Ghulam Nabi Monga, Senior Vice President of the JKPCC.

Monga’s comments follow the announcement by the National Conference that it intends to contest all three seats in the Kashmir Valley, leaving no room for the PDP. Jammu and Kashmir possesses five Lok Sabha seats, with two allocated to Jammu and one to Ladakh.

Advertisement

In the 2019 elections, the NC secured all three seats in the valley, while the BJP clinched the two Jammu seats and the sole Ladakh seat