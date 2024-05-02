Advertisement

Katghora: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday, doled out a piece of advice for Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Shah said Kharge should not lie for the Gandhi family as he would be eventually 'sacrificed' by them after the party was defeated in the polls. Shah said Kharge will be blamed for Congress' defeat in the polls on the day results will be declared (June 4).

The minister made the remarks while addressing a poll rally at Katghora town in Chhattisgarh. During his speech at a public rally, Shah said, “Kharge ji says, if Modi comes to power, the poor will be destroyed. I want to ask him, didn't 25 crore poor people get benefitted when they were brought out of poverty? Isn't giving ration to 80 crore poor people beneficial for the poor? Didn't the poor benefit due to the construction of 12 crore toilets? Also, providing gas cylinders to our mothers, ensuring tap water in their homes and treating seven crore people through health insurance?”

4 जून को कांग्रेस के हारने के बाद सारा ठीकरा खड़गे जी पर फोड़ कर भाई-बहन बच कर निकल जायेंगे। pic.twitter.com/LXWDUniqaX — Amit Shah (Modi Ka Parivar) (@AmitShah)

Shah questioned Kharge for 'lying' for the sake of his party. He added, "Kharge ji, you don't know that they (Congress) does not care for anybody. As the Congress is going to witness a defeat on June 4 (the day when results of the Lok Sabha elections will be announced), the brother-sister duo (Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) will remain safe, but the 80-year-old Kharge ji will be blamed for the electoral loss."

Shah had held the rally in support of Saroj Pandey, the BJP candidate from the Korba constituency.

Accusing Congress of nurturing terrorism, Shah said, “Congress has one formula - to speak lies loudly, publicly and keep repeating them. They say if Modi gets a majority for the third term, he will scrap reservations. They circulated my fake video. We've been in power for 10 years; Modi didn't scrap reservations, nor will he ever do it."