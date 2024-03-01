Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 11:10 IST

Post PM Modi's 4-Hour Midnight Meet, BJP May Release 1st List of Candidates For LS Polls Today

Post PM Modi's 4-Hour Midnight Meet, BJP May Release First List of Candidates For Lok Sabha Polls Today

Digital Desk
Post PM Modi's 4-Hour Mid-night Meet, BJP May Release First List of Candidates For Lok Sabha Polls Today
Post PM Modi's 4-Hour Mid-night Meet, BJP May Release First List of Candidates For Lok Sabha Polls Today | Image:BJP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: After marathon overnight meetings in Delhi, all eyes are now set on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it is expected to release the first list of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha election later today. Though an official confirmation is awaited, reports claimed that BJP's first list of candidates may comprise approximately 100 names, which could include prominent figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah

The party's brain trust, including Shah and Nadda, had held a series of meetings with its leaders from states to draw the lists of probables, before the CEC takes a final call. 

Advertisement

BJP CEC Meeting 

The BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, which began at Prime Minister's Delhi residence began at 11 PM on Thursday and concluded at 4 AM today. Senior leaders attended the meeting to hold deliberations to finalise the first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.  Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda and Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh were among those who attended the meeting as the ruling party looks to name its candidates for a sizeable number of the 543 Lok Sabha seats before the Election Commission (EC) announces the poll schedule. 

Advertisement
  • 110-120 names will shortlisted in the first list.
  • Satish Poonia confirmed to the Republic that 20 seats were discussed from Rajasthan.
  • All seats from Gujarat were discussed.
  • Seats on which BJP lost in the 2014 and 2019 LS polls were also discussed.
  • In Telangana, at least three sitting MPs will get tickets. G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Arvind Dharmapuri likely to get ticket.

The elections are expected to be held in April-May Leaders from various states, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Gujarat's Bhupendra Patel, Madhya Pradesh's Mohan Yadav, Chhattisgarh's Vishnu Deo Sai, Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami and Goa's Pramod Sawant, were among those who arrived for the meeting.

Advertisement

16 states were present in the CEC

  • Uttar Pradesh 
  • Uttarakhand
  • Bengal
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Tripura
  • Madhya Pradesh
  • Jammu Kashmir
  • Delhi
  • Goa
  • Daman and Diu
  • Gujarat
  • Rajasthan
  • Jharkhand
  • Assam
  • Chandigarh
  • Telangana

Names of Chhattisgarh candidates which were discussed in the CG meeting during the CEC

  • Raipur: Laxmi Verma, Ashok Bajaj, Sanjay Srivastava
  • Mahasamund: Chandulal Sahu, Ajay Chandrakar
  • Janjgir: Ambesh Jangade, Nirmal Sinha
  • Rajnandgaon: Madhusudan Yadav, Abhishek Singh
  • Bilaspur: Lakhan Lal Sahu, someone from the Judeo family
  • Surguja: Ram Sewak Paikra, Renuka Singh
  • Durg: Vijay Baghel, Saroj Pandey
  • Bastar: Mahesh Kashyap, Ojasvi Mandvi
  • Kanker: Vikas Markam Bhojraj Nag
  • Raigarh: Ravi Bhagat, Ball Bihari, Gomti Sai
  • Korba: Chintu Rajpal, Saroj Pandey

BJP's First List of Candidates For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls: What to Expect

State leaders attend the CEC meeting when candidates for constituencies falling in their respective states are discussed. 110-120 names will shortlisted in the first list. 

Advertisement

A large number of those seats that the BJP has targeted for improving its prospects after unsuccessfully contesting those in 2019 may figure in the initial lists of candidates, following the template of recent Assembly polls, sources said.

Many Union ministers, including Bhupender Yadav, Dharmendra Pradhan and Mansukh Mandaviya, are likely to be fielded in the general elections after the party chose not to give them another Rajya Sabha term during the recent biennial polls to the Upper House of Parliament.

Advertisement

The BJP's poll candidate lists have often been as significant for those missing out as for the new faces given a chance and all eyes will be on whether it drops some well-known names or does some fresh experiment in selecting its nominees.

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 10:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

3 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

3 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

3 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

3 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

11 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Spotted At Airport

12 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

21 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

a day ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

a day ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

a day ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

a day ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

a day ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Deutsche Bank to slap liquidation suit against Shimao

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. Chhattisgarh Board uses chopper to deliver question paper in remote area

    Education10 minutes ago

  3. 'He has all credentials to get to where MS Dhoni reached': Anil Kumble

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  4. Google to remove Matrimony.com, 9 other apps for not paying service fee

    Tech 11 minutes ago

  5. Thailand expects 150 million passengers annually at Suvarnabhumi Airport

    Business News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo