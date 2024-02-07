Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 20:59 IST

'Pran Pratishtha Completed, Time For Rashtra Pratishtha': PM Modi | Top Quotes

At a public gathering in Bulandshahr, PM Modi spoke about how the state of UP had been ignored by previous governments and it was time for development now.

Shweta Parande
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bulandshahr
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bulandshahr | Image:Narendra Modi YouTube
Bulandshahr: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a roadshow in the city today as part of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 campaign of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The PM launched projects worth almost Rs 20,000 crore while in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

At a public gathering in Bulandshahr, PM Modi spoke about how the state of UP had been ignored by previous governments and it was time for development now.

Here are some of the Top Quotes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Bulandhshar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bulandshahr - Top Quotes

While hinting at the Opposition’s claim on secularism, PM Modi said that true secularism comes with development. “...we have brought UP to the forefront of national development,” Modi said, talking about the various developmental projects launched under his government.

The Prime Minister assured that his government was ensuring that no ‘Labharthi’ or beneficiary is left out of the Centre’s welfare schemes. “Our ‘Modi ki guarantee’ vehicles are touring every town and district to ensure no Labharthi is left out of the schemes. We are aiming for saturation. When government schemes achieve saturation…when 100% beneficiaries are covered…that is true secularism…true social justice,” said the PM.

"In Ayodhya during the ceremony for Ram Lalla , I said 'Pran Pratishtha' has been completed, now it is time to take ‘Rashtra Pratishtha' to newer heights,” said PM Modia.

“Our aim is to make Bharat a developed nation by 2047," PM Modi said, emphasising the BJP’s agenda for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

While remembering former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, PM Modi  said that Singh would have been “extremely happy” had he seen the Ayodhya Dham.

PM Modi launched projects worth Rs. 19,100 crore while in Bulandshahr.

The PM said that contrary to media reports, he had no intention to launch the Lok Sabha poll campaign for BJP in Bulandshahr. He refuted reports that “Modi blows the bugle of ‘Vikas’ (development)”.

“Modi does not need to sound any poll bugle, the people do it for him. And that is my true strength, my asset,” said PM Modi.

The prime minister reiterated what he said in Ayodhya - that the nation’s consciousness should imbibe everything from “Dev to Desh” (God to the Nation) and “Shri Ram to Rashtra” (Shri Ram to the Nation).

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed the youth of the nation, the first-time voters, via a virtual platform.

Published January 25th, 2024 at 15:40 IST

