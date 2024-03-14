×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 14:58 IST

BREAKING: Preneet Kaur, Wife of Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Joins BJP

Former Congress leader and wife of former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Preneet Kaur, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Preneet Kaur
Preneet Kaur, wife of former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, joins BJP | Image:PTI
New Delhi: Former Congress leader and wife of former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Preneet Kaur, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Thursday. 

According to sources, Preneet Kaur will contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections from Patiala on BJP ticket. 

“I will work for my constituency, my state and the country under the leadership of PM Modi. I had a good innings with the Congress party and I hope I'll have a better innings with the BJP. That depends on the BJP (whether she will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections or not),” news agency ANI quoting her saying. Preneet was suspended by the Congress for anti-party activities. 

A four-time MP and a former Union minister, Kaur joined the saffron party in the presence of senior leaders at the BJP headquarters here. Kaur was suspended by the Congress in February last year soon after her husband, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, joined the BJP.

Kaur continues to be a Lok Sabha MP from Patiala. 

(With Agencies inputs)

Published March 14th, 2024 at 14:29 IST

