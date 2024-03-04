Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 16:59 IST

Punjab CM Mann Takes on Congress Leader Bajwa as State Assembly Witnesses Tense Showdown

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slammed Congress MLA Pratap Singh Bajwa for disruption in the Governor's address.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Punjab Assembly descended into chaos on Monday as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa engaged in a fiery altercation over seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. In a heated exchange, Bhagwant Mann challenged Bajwa to inform the Congress leadership, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, not to allocate Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, Haryana, and Gujarat to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). 

“Who does Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi sit with? With me. Have you ever sat with them? On one hand, you are making agreements (on seat sharing) with us. Go and tell them (Sonia and Rahul Gandhi) not to give Kurukshetra, Delhi and Gujarat (Lok Sabha) seats for us,” said Mann.

The tensions between AAP and Congress escalated after AAP's announcement to contest all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and the Chandigarh seat, a move that drew criticism from the INDI bloc.

Boiling point of AAP & Congress’ confrontation 

The confrontation between AAP and Congress reached a boiling point when opposition MLAs disrupted proceedings by entering the well of the House and shouting slogans against the chief minister's actions. 

The ensuing face-off between Congress and AAP MLAs forced the Speaker to adjourn the session for 15 minutes.

Bhagwant Mann presents Lock and Key to the Speaker 

Despite attempts by some legislators to defuse the situation, exchanges between AAP and Congress members remained heated. Bhagwant Mann's unconventional gesture of presenting a “Lock and Key” to the Speaker, urging him to lock the Opposition inside the House to prevent them from walking out during discussions, further fueled the tension.

Mann also lambasted opposition MLAs for disrupting the Governor's address on the opening day of the Budget session and demanded a discussion on the matter within the House.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 16:59 IST

