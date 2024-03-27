×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 16:21 IST

AAP's Lone Lok Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Rinku Joins BJP As Kejriwal Confined to Jail

A former Congress MLA, Rinku had switched to the AAP on April 27, 2023, and a day later, was declared the AAP candidate from the Jalandhar seat

Reported by: Digital Desk
AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku
AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku | Image:PTI
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: Ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha member Sushil Kumar Rinku joined the BJP on Wednesday., March 27. Rinku is likely to contest the Lok Sabha election on a BJP ticket after joining the party, the sources said. 

Rinku became the Lok Sabha MP from Jalandhar in Punjab last year after winning a bypoll there with a huge margin. He is the only AAP member in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

A former Congress MLA, Rinku had switched to the AAP on April 27, 2023, and a day later, was declared the AAP candidate from the Jalandhar parliamentary constituency.

 

 

(This a breaking copy) 

Published March 27th, 2024 at 15:32 IST

