New Delhi: Ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha member Sushil Kumar Rinku joined the BJP on Wednesday., March 27. Rinku is likely to contest the Lok Sabha election on a BJP ticket after joining the party, the sources said.

Rinku became the Lok Sabha MP from Jalandhar in Punjab last year after winning a bypoll there with a huge margin. He is the only AAP member in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

A former Congress MLA, Rinku had switched to the AAP on April 27, 2023, and a day later, was declared the AAP candidate from the Jalandhar parliamentary constituency.

