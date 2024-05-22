Advertisement

Panchkula: Rahul Gandhi has stoked another poll controversy today, when he admitted in a speech in Haryana that the Congress government was against the lower castes of India. The Congress leader inadvertently said, “I know the system inside out…it has been aligned against the lower castes of this country, severely and on every level.”

Rahul Gandhi said that he knew how the system works and whom it favours and protects, as his father (Rajiv Gandhi) and grandmother (Indira Gandhi) served as India's Prime Ministers.

"I have been sitting in the system since the day I was born. I understand the system from the inside. You cannot hide the system from me. How it works, whom it favours, how it favours, whom it protects, whom it attacks…I know everything because I come from inside the system," Rahul Gandhi said.

"When my grandmother was the PM, my father was the PM, and when Manmohan Singh was the PM, I used to go to the PM's house. So I know how the system works from the inside. I can tell you one thing, the system is aligned against the lower castes, severely and on every level," he added.

The statement by Rahul Gandhi comes at a time when the nation is having heated debates on caste reservation and religion-based reservation in the midst of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the Congress deprived Scheduled Castes (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) of their reservation benefits by altering the status of the Jamia Millia Islamia University. Speaking at an election rally in Dwarka, Delhi, PM Modi said that the decisions of the Congress had an effect on the opportunities and rights of the SC / ST and OBC communities in India.