×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 14:13 IST

Smriti Irani Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Absence Of IUML Flag in His Rally

Irani also questioned as to who the Prime Ministerial candidate of INDI bloc was and whether Gandhi was an acceptable choice for that position.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Smriti Irani Slams Rahul Gandhi
Irani also claimed the INDIA bloc was "shattered" as allies -- Congress and the Left -- within the alliance were at battle with each other in the Wayanad | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Wayanad: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday lashed out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi by accusing him of being "ashamed" of party ally IUML as its flag was not shown during his roadshow in this hill district.

The Union Minister for Women and Child Development, who had defeated Gandhi in Amethi in the 2019 general elections, said if he was ashamed of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), he should reject their support.

Advertisement

She also said she was shocked that he had allegedly accepted support of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political arm of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

"By accepting their support, he (Gandhi) has also violated the oath to the Constitution taken during the filing of the nomination," she said while speaking to reporters after the filing of BJP state chief K Surendran's nomination from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

Advertisement

Irani also questioned as to who the Prime Ministerial candidate of INDIA bloc was and whether Gandhi was an acceptable choice for that position.

"So it is an alliance which does not have a 'neta' (leader), does not have 'niti' and its 'niyat' (intention) is to loot which is known by every citizen of India," she said.

Advertisement

Irani also claimed the INDIA bloc was "shattered" as allies -- Congress and the Left -- within the alliance were at battle with each other in the Wayanad LS constituency as well as the state as a whole. 

(With Inputs from PTI. Except for the headline, Republic has not edited the content)

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 14:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

In a fresh video that has now emerged online, Congress’ Randeep Surjewala is seen making a vile sexist attack against Hema Malini

Surjewala's Sexist Slur

a few seconds ago
Office space

Office space surge

a minute ago
Union Minister Smriti Irani

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

4 minutes ago
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Mamata On CAA

4 minutes ago
Doping Test: File image

India's UNWANTED record

7 minutes ago
"Nothing to do with the alcohol?" Chief Justice Chandrachud, countered with a smirk.

CJI Chandrachud

7 minutes ago
Cars

UK new car market sale

10 minutes ago
Rape Convict British Teacher Banned From Teaching For Life

British Teacher Banned

14 minutes ago
DC vs KKR: Rishabh Pant argues with umpire

Umpiring BLUNDER in IPL?

14 minutes ago
Maruti Suzuki aims to increase its existing 45% rural market share

Maruti Suzuki sales data

16 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant vs KKR

Rishabh Pant's poor call

18 minutes ago
There Must Be Many Like Shahjahan In Bengal: Central Fact-Finding Team on Visit to Sandeshkhali

'100% Responsible': Calcu

19 minutes ago
Boy falls in Borewell in Lachayan village of Indi taluk

Rescue Ops On

25 minutes ago
Justin Langer

Justin Langer on IND

26 minutes ago
RBI

RBI MPC

28 minutes ago
Gourav Vallabh

Who is Gourav Vallabh

28 minutes ago
Gourav Vallabh

Gourav Vallabh Resigns

30 minutes ago
Salima Tete reacts during India's win over China at the Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi on Monday.

Salima Tete on award

31 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Prithvi Shaw in big trouble: Court orders enquiry in molestation case

    Sports 15 hours ago

  2. Man Travels From Delhi to Kanpur on Roof of Humsafar Express, Arrested

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Budget-Friendly Destinations In South India

    Web Stories18 hours ago

  4. Fruit Plants That Thrive In April

    Web Stories18 hours ago

  5. Party Flags Conspicuously Absent At Rahul Gandhi's Roadshow in Wayanad

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo