Rahul Gandhi Must Answer Why He's Not Taking Ambani-Adani Name Now: S Gurumurthy to Arnab

New Delhi: S Gurumurthy, Editor Thuglak Magazine, and Chairman, Vivekananda International Foundation Delhi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has exposed the dishonest politics of the Indian National Congress (INC). In an exclusive conversation with Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Gurumurthy was speaking about the silence of Rahul Gandhi on the Ambani group and Adani group, who he often cited in his rants against PM Modi in his election rallies and other public meetings.

The PM today alleged that Rahul Gandhi has gone quiet on ‘Adani-Ambani’ after having possibly received election funding from the two industrialists, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

‘Rahul must answer why he has stopped raising the Adani-Ambani issue’: Gurumurthy

“Rahul Gandhi must answer why he has stopped raising the Adani-Ambani issue. There must be something in it,” said S Gurumurthy to Republic. “Ambani is one of the biggest industrialists of India. These are the people who will lead Indian industry. Ambanis are the ones who built the Indian industry. Today, everyone has the same opportunity as Ambani and Adani. It’s a different economy today.”

Arnab Goswami also raised the issue in his debate whether it was correct on the behalf of the Congress and Rahul Gandhi to accept money from someone and then bad mouth them.

‘PM Modi thinks 10 years ahead’

Speaking further about Rahul Gandhi’s being quiet on Ambani-Adani now, in the middle of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Gurumurthy said that this was “dishonest politics from Rahul”. The editor further added that PM Modi thinks 10 years ahead and has given a befitting reply to the Congress, hitting the party out of the ground.

“(PM) Narendra Modi is a very clever man. He thinks 10 steps ahead, rather 10 years ahead. Clubbing Ambani-Adani and attacking the PM is dishonest politics (on Rahul Gandhi’s part). Rahul must answer why he is not taking the Ambani-Adani name now. PM Modi always has his own points to talk about, like growing the country. But the Congress keeps bowling full tosses (referring to cricket). PM Modi is hitting Congress out of the ground,” said Gurumurthy.

Earlier in the day at a public rally in Telangana, PM Modi launched an attack on the Congress. The prime minister questioned Rahul Gandhi's silence on 'Ambani-Adani', and wondered if the reason was the financing the party had received from the two conglomerates that had made them go quiet.

"Have tempo loads of notes reached the Congress that it has stopped targeting Ambani-Adani? It means you have received some tempo loads of 'chori ka maal' (loot). You have to answer the nation," said PM Modi.