New Delhi: Congress leader and Wayand MP Rahul Gandhi has accepted the invitation extended by the justices to participate in a public debate on Lok Sabha elections. Lauding the initiative for the debate, Rahul Gandhi said that either he himself or party chief Mallikarjun Kharge would participate if Prime Minister Narendra Modi also agreed to debate with him. He added that the nation expects PM Modi to participate in the debate.

Replying to Justice (Retd) Madan B Lokur, Justice (Retd) Ajit P Shah and N Ram, the Congress leader wrote on X, “ It would be a positive initiative for the major parties to present their vision to the country from one platform for a healthy democracy.Congress welcomes this initiative and accepts the invitation for discussion. The country also expects the Prime Minister to take part in this dialogue.”

In his letter posted on X, he wrote, “I would like to thank you for your invitation to a public debate on Lok Sabha Elections 2024. I have discussed your invitation with the Congress President, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji. We agree that such a debate will help people understand our respective vision and enable them to make an informed choice.”

He further wrote, “It is also critical to put to rest any unsubstantiated allegations attributed to our respective parties. As the principal parties fighting the election, the public deserve to hear from their leaders directly. Accordingly, either myself or the Congress President would be pleased to participate in such a debate.”



Expressing hope that PM Modi would agree to take part in the debate, he wrote,” Please do let us know if and when the Prime Minister agrees to participate, following which we can discuss the details and format of the debate. Thank you once again for your initiative. I look forward to participating in a productive and historic debate.”

At an event in Lucknow on Friday, answering a question from a member of the audience, Gandhi said he was "100 per cent" prepared to take on Modi in a debate and added that he knew the prime minister would not agree.

His letter to justices drew swift reactions from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that questioned whether Rahul was the PM candidate for wanting to debate with PM Modi.

Taking a jibe at the Raebareli Lok Sabha seat candidate, BJP leader and Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya questioned why the PM should debate with him since he is not the PM candidate. He added that for now BJP would depute their BJYM spokespersons to take him on in any debate.

In a post on X, the Bengaluru MP wrote, “Who is Rahul Gandhi, that PM Modi should debate with him? Rahul Gandhi isn’t even the PM candidate of the Congress Party, let alone the INDI Alliance. Let him first get himself declared as Congress’s PM candidate, state he will take accountability for his party’s defeat, and then invite PM for a debate. Until then, we are ready to depute our BJYM spokespersons to take him on in any debate(sic).”

'First Deserve Then Desire': BJP Hits Back at Rahul

Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill took aim at Rahul for changing his Lok Sabha seat selection to Rae Bareli from Amethi, where he would have to face a battle with Smriti Irani. He also targeted him for leaving the post of Congress chief and not becoming the leader of Opposition and still feeling ‘entitled’ to challenge PM Modi.

Rahul Gandhi track record in Parliament:



Attendance : 51%

National Average : 79%



No of Debates: 8

National Average: 46.7%



No of Q’s raised: 99

National Average: 210



— Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill)

He tweeted, “ Running away from Parliament, Running away from Amethi, Running away from Accountability (leaving post of Party President & not becoming LoP) but still feeling “entitled” to debate PM @narendramodi? Debating with runaway hobby politicians is not worth Modi Ji’s time ! Clearly no one taught Rahul Gandhi the basic rule “first deserve then desire”(sic).”