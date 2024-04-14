Advertisement

The first phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 is just a few sleeps away, and all the parties are pushing themselves to attract voters. And in a recent scene, the Indian National Congress shared a video on their X handle in which Rahul Gandhi is buying the famous Mysore Pak for MK Stalin, the current CM and ally in the I.N.D.I. Alliance.

Shri @RahulGandhi gifts famous Mysore Pak to Shri @mkstalin.



Celebrating the loving relationship he shares with the people of Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/Lw8vYrCC8L — Congress (@INCIndia) April 12, 2024

Rahul Gandhi was on a visit to Tamil Nadu at a rally in Coimbatore, where Stalin referred to Rahul as “Dear Brother.”



The congress leader also shared the video on his Instagram account and wrote, “Adding a touch of sweetness to the campaign trail in Tamil Nadu - bought some Mysore Pak for my brother Thiru Stalin!”



The video starts with Rahul Gandhi crossing the road with their security and entering a sweet shop, where Rahul buys sweets for Stalin. A woman in the background was heard asking Rahul, “Sir, who are you buying sweets for?”



And Rahul replied, “My brother." Rahul made the payment with cash instead of UPI. Later, he posed for a photo with the staff of this sweet shop before leaving it. And at the end of the video, Rahul Gandhi presents the sweets to Chief Minister MK Stalin.



There was a brotherhood among both leaders, as Stalin welcomed Rahul Gandhi as his “dear brother” during the rally in Coimbatore. Moreover, Rahul Gandhi also addressed the leader of the DMK party as an elder brother and said I have never mentioned any other politician as a brother. Stalin described the manifesto of the Congress party as the ‘election hero’ and said that Rahul learned about people’s problems during his yatra, which is mentioned in the manifesto of Congress, and also said that this manifesto reflects social justice.