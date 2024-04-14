×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 08:51 IST

Rahul Gandhi Takes A Break from Campaign, Buys Mysore Pak for CM Stalin, Pays in Cash | WATCH

Rahul Gandhi pauses his campaign and buys Mysore Pak for his ‘brother’ CM Stalin, pays cash, and presents it to the DMK leader.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Rahul Gandhi Takes A Break, Buys Mysore Pak for CM Stalin, Pays in Cash
Rahul Gandhi Takes A Break, Buys Mysore Pak for CM Stalin, Pays in Cash | Image:Instagram: Rahul Gandhi
  • 2 min read
The first phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 is just a few sleeps away, and all the parties are pushing themselves to attract voters. And in a recent scene, the Indian National Congress shared a video on their X handle in which Rahul Gandhi is buying the famous Mysore Pak for MK Stalin, the current CM and ally in the I.N.D.I. Alliance. 

Rahul Gandhi was on a visit to Tamil Nadu at a rally in Coimbatore, where Stalin referred to Rahul as “Dear Brother.”

The congress leader also shared the video on his Instagram account and wrote, “Adding a touch of sweetness to the campaign trail in Tamil Nadu - bought some Mysore Pak for my brother Thiru Stalin!” 


The video starts with Rahul Gandhi crossing the road with their security and entering a sweet shop, where Rahul buys sweets for Stalin. A woman in the background was heard asking Rahul, “Sir, who are you buying sweets for?”

And Rahul replied, “My brother." Rahul made the payment with cash instead of UPI. Later, he posed for a photo with the staff of this sweet shop before leaving it. And at the end of the video, Rahul Gandhi presents the sweets to Chief Minister MK Stalin. 

There was a brotherhood among both leaders, as Stalin welcomed Rahul Gandhi as his “dear brother” during the rally in Coimbatore. Moreover, Rahul Gandhi also addressed the leader of the DMK party as an elder brother and said I have never mentioned any other politician as a brother. Stalin described the manifesto of the Congress party as the ‘election hero’ and said that Rahul learned about people’s problems during his yatra, which is mentioned in the manifesto of Congress, and also said that this manifesto reflects social justice.

 

Published April 13th, 2024 at 08:51 IST

