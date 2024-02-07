Advertisement

Mokochung: As the Lok Sabha election fervor rises Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Nagaland's Mokokchung town.

Accusing PM Modi of inaction on the Naga political issue since the 2015 Framework Agreement, Gandhi emphasized the need for trust and dialogue with the Naga people.

Gandhi asserted, "If you don’t have a solution, you should not lie and say you have a solution." Referring to the Framework Agreement, he deemed Modi's promises to the Naga people as empty vows, emphasizing the Congress's commitment to resolving the long-standing issue.

The Naga insurgency, ongoing since 1947, remains a challenge. Despite the 2015 Framework Agreement with NSCN-IM and an Agreed Position with NNPGs in 2017, a final solution is elusive, primarily due to NSCN-IM's demand for a separate flag and constitution.

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Road Conditions in Nagaland

Rahul Gandhi, highlighting the poor infrastructure during his journey, criticized the road conditions and erratic power supply in Nagaland. He expressed concern over the state's youth competing without adequate facilities and termed it a betrayal to the people.

In addition to the Naga issue, Gandhi condemned the RSS and BJP for allegedly attacking diverse cultures and religions, urging respect for traditions and practices. He criticized Modi's absence during ethnic strife in Manipur, expressing shame as an Indian.