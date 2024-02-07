English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 16:30 IST

Rahul Gandhi Takes a Dig at PM Modi, Says ‘he Did Nothing for 9 Years to…’

Accusing PM Modi of inaction on the Naga political issue since the 2015 Framework Agreement, Rahul Gandhi emphasized the need for trust and dialogue.

Isha Bhandari
Rahul
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. | Image:X/@INCIndia
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mokochung: As the Lok Sabha election fervor rises Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Nagaland's Mokokchung town. 

Accusing PM Modi of inaction on the Naga political issue since the 2015 Framework Agreement, Gandhi emphasized the need for trust and dialogue with the Naga people.

Advertisement

Gandhi asserted, "If you don’t have a solution, you should not lie and say you have a solution." Referring to the Framework Agreement, he deemed Modi's promises to the Naga people as empty vows, emphasizing the Congress's commitment to resolving the long-standing issue.

The Naga insurgency, ongoing since 1947, remains a challenge. Despite the 2015 Framework Agreement with NSCN-IM and an Agreed Position with NNPGs in 2017, a final solution is elusive, primarily due to NSCN-IM's demand for a separate flag and constitution.

Advertisement

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Road Conditions in Nagaland 

Rahul Gandhi, highlighting the poor infrastructure during his journey, criticized the road conditions and erratic power supply in Nagaland. He expressed concern over the state's youth competing without adequate facilities and termed it a betrayal to the people.

Advertisement

In addition to the Naga issue, Gandhi condemned the RSS and BJP for allegedly attacking diverse cultures and religions, urging respect for traditions and practices. He criticized Modi's absence during ethnic strife in Manipur, expressing shame as an Indian.

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 16:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Raashii, Medha, Sobhita Congratulate New Parents Vikrant-Sheetal

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  2. PSG vs Brest Live Streaming details

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  3. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  4. Kinetic launches E-Luna, to set up rural 'Luna shopees'

    Business News16 minutes ago

  5. Iran Asserts US Military Presence in Middle East ‘Has No Justification’

    World16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement