Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, spoke about the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and the chances of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

In an exclusive chat onboard his election campaign chopper, Amit Shah also talked about the chances of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting the LS polls from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala.

On Rahul Gandhi contesting from Rae Bareli, Amit Shah said, “Rahul Gandhi will lose Rae Bareli by a big margin. I can say this without hesitation that Rahul will lose with a huge margin in Rae Bareli. Rahul wasn't able to hold onto a seat or decide his seat when half of the elections are over. How will he hold onto an election or lead the nation?”

Rae Bareli has been a bastion of the Gandhi-Vadra family for a long time, said Arnab, asking Shah to please elaborate on his statement of Rahul’s loss in the elections. “I know the people of Rae Bareli, and I know Rahul Gandhi. He won't win from there. The BJP candidate from Rae Bareli (Dinesh Pratap Singh) will win with a huge margin,” said Shah.

“Indians have decided that the NDA’s slogan of ‘Ab Ki Baar, 400 Paar’ will come true (with a 400-seats win this election). Whether it is north, south, east or west, or the northeast, everywhere, people are feeling the excitement to elect Modi ji as PM for the third time. A government, a leader who made sure every sector made progress, whether it is cultural renaissance, economic growth, new education policy, securing the nation, or making sure India gets respect and recognition on a global platform, and the biggest thing - making sure to enlighten the lives of 80 crore poor people - all this has been done by Narendra Modi ji,” said Shah.

Shah said with supreme confidence that Rahul Gandhi will lose his Rae Bareli seat with a huge margin, adding that he has “no pressure” on him.