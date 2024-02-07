Guwahati: The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, initiated from Manipur on January 14, is encountering hurdles in the Northeast as public support wanes. The yatra faced controversy in Manipur, with accusations of exacerbating ethnic divisions. In Nagaland, the reception was minimal, and Assam witnessed changes in the schedule, including canceled programs in Amguri due to protests.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which commenced in Manipur on January 14, is facing challenges in garnering public support in the Northeast. Controversies arose in Manipur, with allegations of fueling ethnic divisions. Minimal reception was observed in Nagaland, and the schedule in Assam underwent alterations, with cancellations in Amguri due to protests.

As the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra traversed from Manipur into Nagaland, it encountered a limited gathering, mostly consisting of passersby, with a notable lack of public engagement. Assam, among all the Northeastern states, played a significant role in Rahul's yatra, featuring an eight-day program. However, significant changes to the proposed plan by the Congress party unfolded, beginning in Amguri, the entry point into Assam from Nagaland. In Amguri, Rahul Gandhi faced a Satyagraha welcome led by Angkita Dutta, a former Assam Pradesh Youth Congress president and Rahul loyalist. Dutta, suspended by the party for lodging harassment allegations against Youth Congress national president Srinivas BV, prompted the cancellation of multiple scheduled programs in Amguri.

In North Lakhimpur, Rahul Gandhi's planned pad yatra through the main town faced a setback as no one turned out, and all the shops were closed. His convoy passed through without making any stops in the town. Additionally, in North Lakhimpur, families of martyrs from the Assam Movement staged a protest, demanding an apology from the Congress party for the extrajudicial killing of over 855 individuals during the movement from 1979 to 1985, a period when Rahul's grandmother, Indira Gandhi, and father, Rajiv Gandhi, served as Prime Ministers.

Furthermore, in Naoboicha, members of the minority community held a protest against the alleged anomalies and corruption involving Congress leaders Bharat Narah and his wife, former Union Minister Ranee Narah.

Amidst Rahul Gandhi's ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Congress party alleges that posters promoting the yatra were intentionally damaged by alleged BJP supporters a day before Rahul's scheduled visit to North Lakhimpur. A police complaint has reportedly been filed, though sources suggest uncertainty about the culprits, raising questions of whether it was done by BJP supporters or intoxicated individuals in the middle of the night.

In the coming days, Rahul Gandhi is set to traverse various towns in the state, including Guwahati. However, due to traffic regulations, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has not been granted permission to pass through the city. Instead, it is directed to take the bypass, a decision met with dissatisfaction from the Congress party.

