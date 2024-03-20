×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 18:00 IST

Rajasthan: Seniors, Differently Abled Voters to get Home Voting Facility in Upcoming LS Polls

Those citizens of Rajasthan aged over 85 or with disability over 40 per cent may avail of a home voting facility for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Senior citizens and differently abled voters in Rajasthan will now be able to avail of a home voting facility.
Senior citizens and differently abled voters in Rajasthan will now be able to avail of a home voting facility. | Image:PTI
Jaipur: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Rajasthan election officials announced that, for the first time, a home voting facility would be extended to the state's senior citizens (those aged over 85) and differently-abled voters with over 40 per cent disability. The official statement noted that those willing to avail of this new facility may register for the same with booth-level officers up until March 26 for the first phase of voting in the state. 

To avail of the facility, eligible voters have to apply through Form 12-D to the BLO. This registration process has already started for the first phase of voting and will continue till March 26.

Gupta said that after registration of voters opting for the home voting facility, their lists would be made available to all recognised political parties and candidates by April 1. The formation of special polling teams, their training and other processes will be completed by April 4.

The polling for home voting will start from April 5 and continue till April 14 in the presence of representatives of political parties, candidates and election observers.

If for some reason, the voter is not available or could not vote in the first round, the polling teams would make a second visit for home voting between April 15 and 16.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken this initiative of inclusive elections. This innovation of home voting was successfully implemented in Rajasthan recently during the Assembly elections in 2023.

During this, approximately 99 per cent of the 61,022 eligible registered voters availed the facility of voting from their homes. Now, this facility is being extended during the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

With inputs from PTI. 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 18:00 IST

