New Delhi: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, names of new faces, including some party stalwarts such as Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Mansukh Mandaviya, Bhupender Yadav, stepping into their first general election, have emerged. Interestingly, late Union Minister Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj has also been given a BJP ticket to contest from the New Delhi constituency.

BJP's First List of Lok Sabha 2024 Candidates: Who Are The New Faces?

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

A three-time member of the Rajya Sabha, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has been fielded by the saffron party as its candidate from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. His current Rajya Sabha term ends on April 2.

Chandrasekhar, who is among the ministers not renominated to the Rajya Sabha, had recently told news agency PTI that he is raring to contest his first Lok Sabha polls and looking forward to "an even more exciting phase" in his political career.

The minister of state for skill development and entrepreneurship, and electronics and information technology, Chandrasekhar has worked with global tech giants such as Intel. In 1991, he returned to India and founded BPL Mobile in 1994. He was one of the pioneers to invest in and build the Indian telecom sector.

On his candidature from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar says, "I am very excited and honoured. This is the first opportunity I have got to contest in the Lok Sabha. I express gratitude to PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and…

Chandrasekhar's parliamentary journey began in 2006. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in May 2006, representing Karnataka. Once a chip designer, he has been a key voice of the Modi government on issues including digitisation, emerging technologies, artificial intelligence (AI) and internet. He has also been vocal in questioning tech giants on their policies and products.

A Union minister since July 2021, Chandrasekhar has been associated with the Vivekananda International Foundation. He has also served as a national spokesperson of the BJP.

The 59-year-old also contributed in the formulation of the New Telecom Policy (NTP '99) that led to the growth and success of the cellular sector.

In his parliamentary career, Chandrasekhar has been a member of the key standing committee on finance, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), the Joint Committee on Data Protection Bill, 2019 and the consultative committee on education and IT. He has also been a member of the Indian Council for World Affairs.

Bhupender Yadav

After serving as BJP office-bearer for over two decades, Bhupender Yadav is stepping into his first Lok Sabha election with a party ticket from Alwar in Rajasthan. A stalwart for the BJP in confronting challenges, Yadav is recognized as a non-controversial figure who adeptly tackles issues.

The 54-year-old politician from Rajasthan is a member of Rajya Sabha, representing the desert state, since 2012, with a re-election in April 2018.

Yadav's journey into politics began as a student union leader. He served as the general secretary of the Akhil Bhartiya Adhivakta Parishad from 2000 to 2009.

Before starting his political career, Yadav served as an advocate in the Supreme Court and as government counsel for significant commissions, including the Liberhan Commission on the Babri Masjid demolition.

Having held various leadership positions within the BJP, including national secretary and national general secretary, Yadav is known for his strategic acumen. He was instrumental in the BJP's victories in the 2023 assembly elections, including in his home state of Rajasthan. As the election in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, he led efforts to ensure the BJP held on to power in the key Hindi heartland state.

He has been the chairman/member of at least 25 parliamentary committees.

During Yadav's tenure as the environment minister, India strongly defended its interests at international climate conferences. He successfully advocated changing the term 'phase-out' to 'phase-down' for coal during the UN climate conference in Glasgow in 2021.

India's climate actions were rated the fourth strongest in an annual performance index released by Germanwatch in 2023, up one place from the previous year.

His achievements include the reintroduction of cheetahs in India, a ban on identified single-use plastic items, and an increase in Ramsar sites – wetlands of international importance – in India.

Mansukh Mandaviya

A Rajya Sabha member for two terms, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be fighting the Lok Sabha elections for the first time from Porbandar in Gujarat. He currently heads the ministries of health and chemicals and fertilizers.

Known as "Green MP" for his penchant for cycling to Parliament, the 51-year-old has been steadily rising through the party ranks. He was entrusted with the most important health portfolio in the middle of 2021 when the nation was battling the COVID-19 crisis. He replaced Harsh Vardhan, who was dropped from the Council of Ministers as part of a reshuffle. Simultaneously, Mandaviya was given the charge of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Born in a farmer's family in a village of Bhavnagar district in Gujarat, Mandaviya has been actively involved in politics since his youth when he joined Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). He soon became a state executive committee member of the ABVP's Gujarat unit.

Mandaviya had become the youngest member of the Gujarat legislative assembly in 2002. He was appointed as the secretary of BJP Gujarat in 2013 and the general secretary the following year.

Later, in 2014, he was appointed as the Gujarat state in-charge of BJP's high-tech and mega membership drive campaign which saw over one crore people joining the saffron party in the state.

Mandaviya got his first big break in administration when the then chief minister Narendra Modi appointed him as chairman of Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation Limited.

A veterinary doctor, Mandaviya is a political science postgraduate from Bhavnagar University. He also holds a doctorate Doctorate of Philosophy degree from the Gujarat Institute of Development and Research, Ahmedabad.

Mandaviya has been an important face in the Narendra Modi government at the Centre since 2016. He was first inducted in the cabinet as MoS for Road Transport and Highways, Shipping and Chemicals and Fertilisers on July 5, 2016.

On May 30, 2019, he was again sworn in as MoS for Chemicals and Fertilisers with an independent charge of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

He was first elected in Rajya Sabha in 2012 and re-elected in 2018.

As the health minister, he oversaw the implementation of the world's largest Covid vaccination programme in the country, which led to over 220 crore doses being administered.

One of the major highlights during his tenure has been the launch of Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan aimed at eliminating the disease five years ahead of the SDG (Sustainable Development Goal) target of 2030.

Bansuri Swaraj

Daughter of the late BJP leader and Union Minister Sushma Swaraj will make her poll debut in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections from the New Delhi seat.