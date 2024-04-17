Randeep Surjewala Banned For 48 Hours From Campaigning Over Remarks on Hema Malini | Image:PTI

Advertisement

New Delhi: In a decisive move, the Election Commission on Tuesday took action against Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, imposing a 48-hour ban on his campaigning activities. The disciplinary action stems from remarks made by Surjewala targeting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini.

#BREAKING | Election Commission bans Congress leader Randeep Surjewala from campaigning for 48 hours over his remarks on Hema Malini



Tune in here to watch Biggest Story Tonight - https://t.co/JU7FOwLVG8#HemaMalini #Congress #RandeepSurjewala #BJP #LokSabhaElections #LatestNews… pic.twitter.com/REecpA8NBK — Republic (@republic)

What did Congress MP Randeep Surjewala say?

The controversy arose after a video, shared by BJP IT department head Amit Malviya, purportedly depicted Randeep Surjewala making objectionable statements about Hema Malini while criticizing the BJP .

Advertisement

The BJP promptly lodged a complaint with the EC, condemning Randeep Surjewala's remarks as "vulgar, sexist, and disparaging."

Randeep Surjewala terms the video ‘doctored’ and ‘manipulate’

Advertisement

Randeep Surjewala, however, defended himself, claiming that the video was doctored and manipulated. He asserted that he never intended to offend or demean the BJP MP.

Earlier, the Election Commission, took a stern stance against Randeep Surjewala and issued a show-cause notice for what it described as "undignified, uncivilised, and vulgar" comments made against the actor-politician.

Advertisement

Randeep Surjewala, however, asserted that he never intended to offend or demean the BJP MP.