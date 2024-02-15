Advertisement

New Delhi: As the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 draw closer, Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday announced the BJP national council meet at ‘Bharat Mandapam’ between February 17 and 18, stating that around 11,500 delegates from across the country will attend the key meeting to decide on the future strategy of the party in the lead up to the general elections scheduled to take place this year.

Reacting to the Supreme Court's decision of striking down the Electoral Bonds Scheme, Prasad, who is also the Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Bihar's Patna Sahib, said, “Electoral bonds had laudable objective of bringing transparency in electoral funding”.

The Supreme Court has delivered a verdict on electoral bonds, and we respect it, the BJP leader added.