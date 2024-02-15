English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 16:40 IST

Ravi Shankar Prasad Announces BJP National Council Meet at Bharat Mandapam From February 17

Ravi Shankar Prasad announced BJP national council meet at Bharat Mandapam from Feb 17-18 and said around 11,500 delegates from across country will participate.

Kriti Dhingra
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Ravi Shankar Prasad announced BJP national council meet at Bharat Mandapam from Feb 17-18. | Image:PTI
New Delhi: As the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 draw closer, Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday announced the BJP national council meet at ‘Bharat Mandapam’ between February 17 and 18, stating that around 11,500 delegates from across the country will attend the key meeting to decide on the future strategy of the party in the lead up to the general elections scheduled to take place this year.

Reacting to the Supreme Court's decision of striking down the Electoral Bonds Scheme, Prasad, who is also the Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Bihar's Patna Sahib, said, “Electoral bonds had laudable objective of bringing transparency in electoral funding”.

The Supreme Court has delivered a verdict on electoral bonds, and we respect it, the BJP leader added.

 

Published February 15th, 2024 at 16:40 IST

