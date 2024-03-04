Advertisement

Srinagar Lok Sabha Election 2024 News: Amidst escalating election fervour, Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP’s) state President Ravinder Raina said on Monday that the BJP will refrain from forming any pre or post-poll alliances for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Furthermore, he affirmed BJP to independently contest the assembly elections once they are scheduled by the Election Commission of India.

“We will rely on our strengths throughout the electoral process,” Raina affirmed while dismissing any possibilities of pre or post-poll alliances. Raina expressed optimism about PM Modi’s dedication to Kashmir's development and announced the BJP’s intention to contest all five seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We will contest all five seats in Jammu and Kashmir, showcasing our robust presence throughout the region,” stated the BJP leader. He emphasized the party’s deep connection with the people and readiness to confront opponents in the upcoming elections, which will be conducted in multiple phases.

“Our strong connection with the people and thorough preparedness to face our adversaries are undeniable,” he said.

While candidates for two seats in Jammu have been declared, decisions for the remaining three seats in Kashmir are pending and will be disclosed soon. Raina anticipated the electorate's support for PM Modi to be reflected in their voting decisions.

“The elections will proceed in multiple phases,” said he. Raina further added, “While candidates for two seats have been announced, decisions regarding the remaining three seats in Kashmir are forthcoming,”.

“The overwhelming support for PM Modi among the electorate will undoubtedly manifest in their voting choices,” he added.

Speaking about Prime Minister Modi's impending visit to Kashmir on March 7th, Raina emphasized its significance for the valley.

“Anticipation for the rally at Bakshi Stadium, expected to draw around 200,000 attendees, is palpable,” he said while evoking memories of past visits by former PMs Vajpayee and Modi.

Reflecting on PM Modi’s past engagements with Kashmir, Raina emphasised the substantial aid provided during the 2014 floods and ongoing infrastructure projects like the Zojila tunnel, which signify progress under Modi's leadership.

While revealing BJP’s development agenda in Kashmir, Raina pointed to initiatives such as the AIIMS hospital in Awantipora and medical colleges in Anantnag and Handwara.