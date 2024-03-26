×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 21:15 IST

'Reflects Mindset About Women': BJP on Supriya Shrinate's Remarks Against Kangana Ranaut

The BJP has rejected Shrinate's explaination that the remarks were not posted by her but rather by someone who had access to her social media accounts.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate allegedly made controversial remarks against Kangana Ranaut.
Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate allegedly made objectionable remarks against Kangana Ranaut. | Image:Kangana Ranaut/Instagram
New Delhi: The Bhartiya Janata Party, on Tuesday, expressed its condemnation of the remarks made by Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate against Kangana Ranaut and demanded an apology on the same from the leadership of the opposition party. A controversial remark against the Bollywood actor and BJP candidate from Himachal's Mandi constituency was posted on the social media accounts of Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate.

Later, the remark would be removed from Shrinate's accounts, with the spokesperson claiming that it was not posted by her but rather by someone else who had access to her accounts.   

Rejecting Shrinate's clarification, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed the Congress and said the "dastardly comments" by the party's social media head were not posted by default, but by design.

"She deleted the post, saying someone who had access to her accounts had posted it. This makes it clear from where the social media accounts of the Congress are operated. The country should understand that such kind of negative and dastardly comments by the Congress are not made by default, but by design," he charged.

"This proves that the Congress and the INDI Alliance are playing into the hands of some unknown powers," Trivedi alleged.

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari said Shrinate's remarks against Ranaut reflected the Congress’ “disgusting thinking” about women and demanded an apology from the top leadership of the opposition party.

"We strongly condemn the Congress leader's remarks,” Tiwari told PTI, demanding that the opposition party take action against Shrinate.

"If the Congress doesn't take any action against her, women of the country and its people will give it a reply,” he added.

BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of late party veteran Sushma Swaraj, described Ranaut as a “daughter of India” and asked Congress leader Sonia Gandhi if Shrinate's remarks were acceptable to her.

"Such derogatory words were used for someone who is a woman and a daughter of India. This reflects the mindset of the Congress about women,” Swaraj told PTI and added the top leadership of the Congress should apologise for Shrinate's comments.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonwalla rejected Shrinate's clarification and said the Congress leader posted such remarks on social media "on purpose" to insult ‘Nari Shakti for which she should be booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

"How come Supriya did not realise for a long time that such a post was made? Did she not get notifications of her own account? How many people handle her account? How is it taking so long to identify this culprit? Why has she not filed an FIR against this person yet?...Is this how they handle Congress accounts? Post without final check? Of course not,” Poonawalla charged in a post on ‘X’.

Published March 26th, 2024 at 21:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

