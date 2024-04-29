Advertisement

Kokrajhar: Despite the pouring rain, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma showcased his enthusiasm with supporters during a public gathering in Kokrajhar, Assam. As the skies opened up, Sarma took to the stage, captivating the crowd with his impromptu dance moves, igniting cheers and applause from the assembled throngs.

Following the event, Sarma took to X (Formerly Twitter), expressing his gratitude and awe at the overwhelming support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Deeply humbled to witness the massive support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kokrajhar LS today, despite heavy rains...", the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader wrote.

Watch | Assam CM dancing in rain

धन्यवाद कोकराझाड़ लोक सभा 🙏



Deeply humbled to witness the massive support for Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji in Kokrajhar LS today, despite heavy rains.



The BJP and NDA voters are turning in large numbers to support their candidates while the opposition is in disarray.

Assam CM seen injecting energy

Earlier on April 6 in an election campaign at Titabor Bokahola Bagisa in Jorhat Sarma showcased his lively persona at an election rally in Titabor Bokahola Bagisa. Sarma's spirited performance saw him dancing to the beats of a popular Jhumur song, igniting enthusiasm among the gathered supporters.

The campaign rally, held in support of Topon Kumar Gogoi, the BJP candidate for the Jorhat parliamentary constituency, witnessed Sarma's fervent participation, as he clapped and danced alongside party members and supporters. The BJP is contesting in 11 out of 14 seats in Assam, and its allies AGP and UPPL contesting in two and one seat respectively.

#WATCH | Sivasagar, Assam: On Congress' manifesto, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "Their manifesto is all about appeasement...They want to divide the society and come to power. We condemn their appeasement politics. By looking at Congress' manifesto it seems that they have released… https://t.co/ajrPA1pG0D pic.twitter.com/JH7Ao5WDC1 — ANI (@ANI)

Himanta Biswa Sarma hits out at Opposition

During the campaign Sarma took an aim at the Congress' election manifesto, condemning what he perceives as appeasement politics. In a scathing remark, he accuses the opposition party of attempting to divide society for political gain, likening their manifesto to one designed for elections in Pakistan.

Look back at the past results

Reflecting on past results, in the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 7 of the 14 seats in Assam. Both the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) claimed three seats each. During the 2019 elections, the BJP increased its seat count to 9, while the Congress maintained its three seats, and the AIUDF won a single seat.